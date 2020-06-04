An Indian American in Washington, D.C., was among a group of good Samaritans on a street in the nation’s capital, sheltering protesters from police as the protests in response to an incident in Minnesota when an unarmed black man, George Floyd, was killed by a Minneapolis, Minnesota, police officer entered a fourth night.
A DCist report said that nearly two hours after the 7 p.m. curfew went into effect May 31, dozens of people were corralled by police June 1 as they made their way north from downtown.
As officers closed in on the group, they began setting off what appeared to be pepper spray and flash bangs, sending the crowd running, the report said.
“I heard ‘bang bang’ and a lot of thumping and pepper spray everywhere, my eyes started burning, people screaming, and a human tsunami coming down the street, of piles on top of people,” Rahul Dubey told the publication.
Several residents opened their doors, including Dubey, it said.
“I flung open this door,” he said. “I was like, ‘Come in, get in the house. Get in the house.’ The police were running after these 20- and 30-year-olds and grabbing them. They’re tripping, coughing. And I was pulling them into the house,” Dubey told the DCist.
The protesters stayed in the house for hours as officers waited outside. The situation quickly went viral on social media.
On the fourth night of major demonstrations in D.C., local officials instituted a 7 p.m. curfew in D.C., following consecutive days of protests in the wake of Floyd’s death. President Donald Trump pledged to “clamp down very, very strong” in the city, the report added.
Dubey said the escalation started on his street around 9 p.m., the report said.
“I was standing here on my stoop,” he told the publication. “There was a police barricade, about 40 police officers that were on the corner of 15th and Swann.”
The barricade was less than 100 feet away. Things were peaceful, but police weren’t letting protesters out. Dubey let a few people charge their phones in his house or use the bathroom. Then, the atmosphere changed, it said.
The police line moved to the front of Dubey’s door, which he swung closed and locked from the inside. His living room was filled with “screaming like I’ve never heard,” he said. “People were coughing. It was like that for an hour, they were pepper-spraying in through the window,” the Indian American noted.
People were splashing water and milk in each other’s eyes and pouring into his gated backyard: “It was an hour and a half of pure mayhem,” according to Dubey.
Twice, Dubey tried to talk to the police outside.
“I have 70 people in the house. They’re frightened. They’re terrified.” But he said that got him nowhere. “They told me to get back in or they’d f****ing arrest me,” according to the report.
Eventually, he said officers came up to the door and began asking people to leave, promising they wouldn’t be arrested.
Kishan Putta, a candidate running for a Ward 2 council seat, delivered a pizza to the house, according to Dubey. Others delivered supplies.
A caravan of volunteers came in cars to collect the protesters from the alley. Once curfew lifted at 6 a.m., they started departing in groups of three.
“Right now, I’m going to take joy that 70 people came into my life that are fierce and that are dedicated,” Dubey said in the report. “I hope they get back out there, and I hope they stay in touch. That’s what I’ve got to think about. Maybe there’s anger that comes later today, but right now, they’re safe.”
IANS adds from New York: Dubey got "a round of applause from protesters and supporters" the next morning, June 2, ABC TV in Washington reported.
Dubey told the station: "I hope they continue to fight and I hope they go out there today peacefully as they did yesterday. Our country needs them and needs you and everybody more than ever right now."
He "let them stay there until curfew let up the next morning as police continued to arrest people outside," it said, quoting a protester identified only as Meka.
Meka tweeted that police "shot mace at peaceful protesters in a residential neighborhood" and that Dubey "gave us business cards in case they try to say we broke in.”
A woman who was identified only as Taylor by ABC said that "she felt like she was going to die" before Dubey let them into his house.
