WASHINGTON – Enter Journey's Crossing Church in the Washington, DC metro area on a Sunday morning, and you have the right 'ingredients' for the Indian American community to come together and touch lives. For more than six months now, almost 250 cars lined up the parking lots of designated churches and schools for a drive-thru food giveaway as part of an initiative to help those who are still struggling because of the coronavirus pandemic.
"We have supplied groceries, to at least 15,000 families in the area. And that lasts for about three to four days for people, a family of four ...This was an effort on the part of the Indian American community to tell people that our community is a giving community. We are here to help them in these tough times," Suresh Gupta, a member of the local Indian American community, told ANI.
Being able to do their part to help those in need fills Gupta and the rest of the 28 volunteers with a great sense of accomplishment, he said, especially in these difficult times for so many people.
The food drive was in partnership with several members of the Indian American community, the local church and the county administration in the Washington, DC metro area.
"Everyone is eager to help. In fact, many times we have to hold back the volunteers who want to come here and participate," said Rajiv Jain, who has been
"We are just so grateful that you're helping the community," a couple thanked the volunteers.
The community plans to have their next drive on Oct. 2 to commemorate Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary followed by a food drive during Diwali.
