Washington Gov. Jay Inslee Nov. 17 appointed Pakistani American Dr. Umair A. Shah as the state's new secretary of health.
Shah, who will start Dec. 21, currently serves as executive director and local health authority for Harris County Public Health in Houston, Texas, the Associated Press reported.
He will replace John Wiesman, who announced in May that he will resign his role in January 2021 to take a job at the University of North Carolina after staying on a few weeks to help with the transition, the report said.
“His willingness to come to Washington to help our state is something I'm greatly appreciative of,” Inslee said in a statement.
Shah has led Harris County Public health for the past seven years. Before that, he was chief medical officer of Galveston County Health District and served as an emergency department physician at Houston's DeBakey VA Hospital for more than two decades, the report noted.
Shah said that his top priority is to continue the fight against COVID-19. Like many states across the country, Washington has seen a surge of new cases and Inslee and health officials Nov. 17 continued to warn of “explosive growth” across the state.
The AP report said that state health officials Nov. 16 reported an additional 1,492 COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths throughout Washington, and Inslee indicated the state could see another record setting day when the Department of Health updates numbers later in the day.
The latest update brought the state's totals to more than 131,500 cases and 2,548 deaths, according to the state Department of Health.
On Nov. 15, Inslee announced new restrictions on businesses and social gatherings for the next four weeks in light of the rising numbers.
Those restrictions include the closure of fitness facilities and gyms, bowling centers and movie theaters and requiring restaurants and bars to be limited to to-go service and outdoor dining, the AP report said.
Shah, who served as president of National Association of County and City Health Officials in 2017, received the Roemer Prize for Creative Local Public Health Work from the American Public Health Association in 2019 for bringing public health services into neighborhoods most devastated by Hurricane Harvey, the report added.
“I'm a strong proponent of public health and the importance of prevention, the importance of government working together at the federal, state and local levels,” Shah said at a news conference. “Right now the most important focus for everyone is fighting COVID-19.”
Shah has responded to large-scale emergencies like novel H1N1, Ebola and Zika along with natural disasters like Tropical Storm Allison, Hurricanes Rita, Ike and Harvey. He has also responded to devastating earthquakes in Kashmir and Haiti, his bio adds.
During Hurricane Katrina, Shah served as medical branch co-director for the 27,000 evacuees sheltered at Houston's Astrodome in 2005.
Shah has participated in various trainings, including with the World Health Organization, and sits on several national boards and advisory groups including the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Shah, who grew up in Cincinnati, Ohio, has a bachelor's degree from Vanderbilt University and medical degree from the University of Toledo Health Science Center. He also earned a master's in public health with an emphasis in management and policy sciences from The University of Texas Health Science Center, his bio notes.
