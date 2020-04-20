Sanika Datar, an Indian American 7th grader at Environmental and Adventure School in Kirkland, Washington, has been nominated as the “Overall Top Patriotic Spokesman for Youth” in the Veterans For Foreign Wars’ Patriot’s Pen Contest.
Datar was nominated from submissions received across Seattle, Shoreline, Burien and Vashon regions in Washington state for the patriotic theme-based essay contest, which is open to middle school youth. The topic, selected by the VFW, for the 2019-20 contest was: “What Makes America Great?”
The VFW is dedicated to promoting patriotism and investing in our future generation. High school students can apply for a $30,000 college scholarship while a middle school student can apply for a $5,000 scholarship.
