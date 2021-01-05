The Washington Leadership Program is accepting applications from South Asian American undergraduate college students for the 2021 summer internship program, the program announced.
WLP is dedicated to building the next generation of leaders from within the South Asian American community. As part of their efforts to encourage public service and promote diversity across government, WLP provides South Asian undergraduate students with an eight-week summer internship in a congressional office or federal agency and a structured leadership-training curriculum.
Students gain a firsthand view of the policy-making and legislative process in the nation's capital.
Those selected as part of the program will have their internships run from June 12 through August 6.
Interns receive a $2,000 stipend and participate in professional development workshops, network with South Asian policy leaders, and complete a collaborative capstone project with their cohort in addition to their summer internship, according to a news release.
All students, regardless of academic focus or professional goals, are encouraged to apply, the WLP said.
Selection to the WLP is highly competitive but not limited to students pursuing majors in social sciences. The backgrounds of past participants have ranged from pre-med to business and engineering. Applicants must be U.S. citizens or legal permanent residents.
Applications are available online at https://www.thewlp.com/apply-to-wlp. The deadline for submitting applications is by the end of Jan. 10.
WLP will be hosting an information session on Jan. 6 at 6 p.m. ET to answer questions about the program and application process.
Those interested can register at thewlp.com/apply-to-wlp. You can also follow WLP on Instagram and Twitter @TheWLP and www.facebook.com/TheWLP for additional insights into the application process.
WLP has nearly 300 alumni who have interned in House and Senate member offices and federal agencies such as the Department of Health and Human Services, U.S. Agency for International Development, Department of Labor, and Department of Commerce.
WLP alumni have gone on to hold leadership roles across the country, from business and healthcare to campaigns and government, including several who have been elected to public office.
For more information, visit www.thewlp.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.