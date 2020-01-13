The Washington Leadership Program is reminding would-be interns that the opportunity to apply expires after Jan. 15.
“The direction of our country is debated every day and on the front page of all the news sites and social media feeds. If you have a voice and want to contribute to the on-going dialogue or want to find ways to be more politically active, then WLP is the internship for you!” it said in a news release.
The program offers a comprehensive leadership curricula designed to get the student involved to learn how to work within the system to bring about change.
“We now have five South Asians elected to Congress and a number of South Asians in the government; we will offer you a chance to learn from them to benefit our community and your future,” it says.
Applications are being accepted from high-potential South Asian college students for the 2020 summer leadership program scheduled to take place from June 13, 2020 to Aug. 7, 2020.
The WLP cultivates the South Asian American community's next generation of leaders by placing them in Congressional offices or Government Agencies for eight-week summer internships and a structured leadership-training curriculum, it said.
The students gain a firsthand view of the policy-making and legislative process, as well as gain access to high-profile South Asian leaders in the nation's capital. Applications are available online at https://www.thewlp.com/the-wlp-program.
All students who are either U.S. citizens or legal permanent residents are encouraged to apply. Selection to the WLP is highly competitive and not limited to students pursuing majors in social sciences. The backgrounds of past participants have ranged from medical school to art and business.
Interns will receive a total stipend of $2,000 and will be required to complete 2-3 short writing assignments during the internship.
The WLP has over 200 alumni who have interned for notable elected officials including Sens. Kristen Gillibrand and Roy Blunt, and Rep. Pramila Jayapal.
For more information about the program, visit the WLP's website at www.thewlp.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.