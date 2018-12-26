The Washington Leadership Program announced Dec. 18 that any Indian American college students interested in an internship will have until the middle of next month to apply.
“The direction of our country is debated every day and on the front page of all the news sites and social media feeds. If you have a voice and want to contribute to the on-going dialogue or want to find ways to be more politically active, then WLP is the internship for you!,” the program said in an emailed note.
The WLP offers a comprehensive leadership curricula designed to get you involved to learn how to work within the system to bring about change.
The U.S. now has five South Asians elected to Congress and a number of South Asians in the government; the WLP said it will offer interns a chance to learn from them.
WLP is accepting applications from high-potential South Asian college students for the 2018 summer leadership program scheduled to take place from June 8, 2019 to Aug. 2, 2019.
The WLP cultivates the South Asian American community's next generation of leaders by placing them in congressional offices or government agencies for eight-week summer internships and a structured leadership-training curriculum, it said.
The students gain a firsthand view of the policy-making and legislative process, as well as gain access to high-profile South-Asian leaders in the nation's capital.
Applications, due Jan. 15, are available online at https://www.thewlp.com/the-wlp-program.
