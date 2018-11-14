SANDPOINT, Idaho — A Washington man accused in the stabbing death of a Washington cabdriver in northern Idaho pleaded guilty to first-degree murder Nov. 9.
The Bonner County Daily Bee reports that prosecutors have dropped their pursuit of the death penalty as part of the plea deal 21-year-old Jacob Corban Coleman.
Police say Coleman in August 2017 called a cab and 22-year-old Gagandeep Singh of Spokane picked him up at Spokane International Airport.
Authorities say Coleman told police he became homicidal and bought a knife during a stop at a store.
Singh stopped in Kootenai, Idaho, when it became clear Coleman didn't have a destination. Police say Coleman then stabbed the Indian American cab driver, who died at the scene.
A two-day sentencing hearing for Coleman is scheduled for Jan. 3.
India-West adds: Coleman arrived from Seattle to Spokane to attend classes at Gonzaga University, but was told he was not admitted. He then took a bus back to the airport, and tried to get an Uber to take him to Hope, Idaho, about 90 miles away. When he could not get an Uber to go the distance, Coleman called a taxi company and got Singh. (See earlier story here.)
About 75 miles into the ride, Coleman asked Singh to stop at a Walmart in Ponderay, Idaho. There he purchased a hunting knife. The two continued the drive, and stopped at a Conoco gas station in Clark, Idaho, where Coleman attacked Singh.
According to the Bonner County Daily Bee, police found Coleman holding the knife in the cab with the dead Singh at his feet.
Coleman told investigators that he confessed to his suicidal impulses during the ride, which prompted Bonner County, Idaho, chief prosecutor Louis Marshall to see if Coleman’s family could be reached so they could be alerted, as reported by the Daily Bee. Detective Phil Stella said at a pre-trial hearing that Coleman told investigators: “I attacked him like a feral animal.”
Bonner County, Idaho, chief Prosecutor Louis Marshall told India-West last year that there was no evidence of a hate crime.
Dozens of cab-drivers showed up to pay tribute at Singh’s funeral. He was described as “a really good kid” who was to attend university in New Orleans later that year.
According to his obituary, Singh — who went by the nickname ‘Dagger’ — was born March 31, 1995, in Jalandhar. He moved with his family to Seattle in 2003, then to Spokane in 2007.
