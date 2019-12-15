WASHINGTON, D.C. — Over 250 people joined EcoSikh at a gala event here Dec. 11 to celebrate the organization’s tenth anniversary and support its agenda to combat climate change by planting forests in Punjab and around the world. Guests enthusiastically donated and pledged to fund the planting of 100 Guru Nanak Sacred Forests. This will go toward EcoSikh’s goal of planting one million trees to mark Guru Nanak’s 550th birth anniversary.
Shubhendu Sharma of Afforest, a service provider for creating natural, wild, maintenance-free, native forests based out of Bangalore and Delhi, was the keynote speaker. Praising the work done by EcoSikh, he said, “India and many other parts of the world is facing a pollution crisis and it is affecting the health of our children. Planting a forest is the best investment for our collective future.”
EcoSikh’s global president Dr. Rajwant Singh, said, “We feel that planting a forest in our backyard, schools, colleges, and gurdwaras can go a long way to purify our surroundings and make a dent in carbon sequestering.” The organization has so far planted 120 mini forests of 550 trees of native species in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi, Jammu and Chandigarh.
Ravneet Singh, EcoSikh’s South Asia program manager, who had come from India for the event, informed the audience that all the trees planted in the ten months in the Guru Nanak Sacred Forests are thriving. He said, “These forests have become the seed banks for the native species and we have been able to preserve the disappearing species of trees in Punjab and other parts of India. We need the support of everyone so we can continue this important work.”
Members of Sikhs of America, Guru Gobind Singh Foundation, Gurdwara Gyan Sagar, and many individuals stepped forward to sponsor five forests each. Jad Daley, CEO of American Forests, among the oldest environmental organizations in the U.S., was present to extend support for the cause as were members of Gurdwara Raaj Khalsa and Sikh Human Development Foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.