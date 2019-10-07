Rajeev D. Majumdar has been sworn in as president of the Washington State Bar Association, the association announced in a Sept. 27 news release.
Washington Supreme Court Justice Steven C. González administered the oath of office at a ceremony in Seattle.
Majumdar will be the first state bar president of South Asian descent in the United States, according to the release.
“Our primary duty as officers of the court, and in service to the public, should be to ensure access to impartial justice for all people, and, as a leader of the Washington State Bar Association, to create an environment that empowers our members to create that access,” said Majumdar in a statement. “Part of championing access to justice involves diverse perspectives and experiences within our leadership,” the Indian American attorney added.
Majumdar serves the public as the prosecuting attorney for the city of Blaine, and as the special prosecuting attorney for the city of Bellingham’s Mental Health Diversion Court. He also maintains a private practice with The Law Offices of Roger Ellingson, P.S., in Blaine where he has worked since 2008.
Majumdar has a long history of community service, volunteering with organizations such as the New Orleans Legal Assistance Corporation and the Pro Bono Project in New Orleans, where he helped victims of Hurricane Katrina, his bio notes.
He served as a board member of Sun Community Services, which provides transitional housing for the mentally ill in Whatcom County, and has extensive history of other pro-bono work.
He has held numerous volunteer leadership positions in the Washington State Bar Association. In 2015, Majumdar received the WSBA Local Hero Award for his work with indigent populations, it said.
A graduate of the University of Washington and Albertson College of Idaho, Majumdar holds a bachelor’s degree in biology and philosophy, and two masters’ degrees in international affairs and public administration. He graduated cum laude from Seattle University School of Law, where he was an editor of the law review, according to his bio.
Majumdar is a member of the Lummi, Nooksack, and Tulalip Tribal Bars, and he also is an Eagle Scout. His term as president of the Bar runs through September 2020.
