The office of state Sen. Manka Dhingra of Washington state announced that Dhingra and fellow state Sen. Mona Das were among legislators in the Pacific Northwest state that passed a resolution honoring Sikh Americans.
Dhingra, D-Redmond, Das, D-Kent, and others sponsored Senate Resolution 8696A resolution, which passed Feb. 28.
The resolution honors the contributions of Sikh Americans to Washington state’s culture, economy and government, a news release said.
Legislators in the state brought to the capitol many representatives of Washington’s Sikh American community, which has deep roots in Washington state reaching back to 1899, the release said.
“This resolution was about honoring and celebrating everything that our Sikh friends, family, and neighbors have done for our state and our country,” the statement said.
“I hope that they felt recognized and appreciated today. Our wonderful state of Washington wouldn’t be the same without Sikh Americans’ dedication to our communities and their commitment to reconciliation and kindness,” Das said. “They demonstrate what close-knit family and friendship should be, and I am so glad we could celebrate one another with such a joyful reception and resolution.”
The invocation was given by Giyani Sadhu Singh of Gurudwara Singh Sabha in Renton, and translated by Amarjit Singh, the release noted.
Members of several other Sikh temples were in attendance, including Guru Tegh Bahadur Gurudwara of Kent, Sacha Marg Gurudwara of Auburn, Sikh Center of Seattle and Bothell, and Khalsa Gurmat Center, it said.
