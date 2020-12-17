The Washington state Legislature recently chose its leadership for the 2021 session, with Indian American Mona Das named among the group.
Das, a state senator from Kent, will serve as Majority Vice Caucus Chair, a role previously held by Sen. Bob Hasegawa. Hasegawa from Seattle’s Beacon Hill will serve as Caucus Chair.
In other legislature news in the state, long-serving state Sen. Mark Schoesler says he’ll step down from the role of Senate Minority Leader. Schoesler, a Republican who represents parts or all of the eastern Washington counties of Adams, Asotin, Franklin, Garfield, Spokane, and Whitman, will enter the session an ordinary Senate member for the first time in over a decade, according to reports.
The caucus will continue to have 28 Democratic members for the next session, owing to longtime incumbent Dean Takko’s defeat in the coastal 19th District and challenger T’wina Nobles’ victory in the suburban 28th District.
The Eastside of King County’s all Democratic delegation will have even more clout in the 2021 session, as Senator Lisa Wellman is joining the all-important Ways & Means Committee, which Senators Manka Dhingra (a Northwest Progressive Foundation board member) and Mark Mullet already serve on, the report said.
Wellman will continue to chair Early Learning & K‑12 Education, while Dhingra will continue to chair Behavioral Health. Mullet will continue to head the financial services committee, now dubbed Business, Financial Services, & Trade.
Senator Patty Kuderer, meanwhile, will remain chair of Housing & Local Government and retain her position on the powerful Rules Committee.
Kuderer represents the 48th District, Wellman represents the 41st, Dhingra represents the 45th, and Mullet represents the 5th (presuming a recount that begins tomorrow affirms that he won reelection), the report notes.
The decisions regarding committee structure and membership aren’t official until the full Senate votes at the start of session, according to the caucus.
The long session is scheduled to start Jan. 11, and last 105 days. The state Senate has shared its plan to primarily conduct session virtually, via Zoom, while the House has not yet formally announced the details of its plan, reports said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.