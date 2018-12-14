An Indian American teen in North Carolina, Shreya Mantha, who is running her own foundation that aims to help at-risk girls in her community, has been recognized by WCNC in its “Carolina Has Heart” series.
Mantha, just 17, started her foundation, “Foundation for Girls,” when she was 13 years old in 2014 – the same year her grandmother was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.
"Foundation for Girls works with [the] homeless, teen moms, trafficking survivors, refuge, foster care, and domestic violence abuse victims," Mantha said in the WCNC report.
Before her grandmother passed in December 2014, she had one parting wish for her granddaughter.
"Before she was about to pass, she told my younger sister and I that if there was one thing that we could do to help her and keep her memory alive it would be to help at-risk girls in our community," Mantha, who started the foundation by the end of December 2014, told WCNC.
According to the teen, her grandmother had done a lot for the community where she was born and raised in India. Her family held classes on their porch to help at-risk girls, the report said.
"There was so much need I knew that I had to do something," she told WCNC. "I couldn't just wait for someone else to do it. I had to take action."
Since its inception in 2014, Foundation for Girls has impacted 1,771 at-risk girls, held 305 workshops and invested 15,000 hours into the community, it said.
When asked why she thinks it's important for people to give back to their community, the Indian American teen said, "If we all can't come together as a community to support everybody, we won't be able to progress and grow.”
Mantha is a big advocate for giving, as she feels she has been given so much, according to the report.
"It's so energizing to be able to give back and to give these girls what my parents have given my sister and I our entire lives," she added in the report.
Now, the teen is being recognized as one of L'Oréal's 2018 Women of Worth, which honors extraordinary women who selflessly volunteer their time to serve their communities, it said.
"I'm so honored to be joining a group of amazing women from across the country," Mantha said. "I never thought the work of Foundation for Girls would reach this national and global level."
She is the youngest award recipient ever, WCNC noted
The teen, who received a $10,000 grant from L'Oréal, said in the report that it is never too young to start making a difference.
"Everything big has to start somewhere small," she said.
