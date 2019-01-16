Furloughed Indian American workers are anxiously trying to normalize their lives as they live without paychecks for an indeterminate period of time during the federal government shutdown.
The shutdown, which began Dec. 22, is the longest furlough in U.S. history. As Congress battled with President Donald Trump over funding for a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border, more than 800,000 federal workers missed paychecks Jan. 11 and do not know when they will receive their next one.
“The president is digging down on the issue of border security and has said he’s prepared to shut down the government for as long as it takes,” Nick, an Indian American federal worker on furlough — whose last name and agency is not being used, per his request — told India-West. “We had a budget deal in place before Christmas. The president reneged on that deal. He should not be holding federal workers hostage” to advance his agenda.
Nick said he has shored up six months of living expenses in savings. His girlfriend is also a federal worker. The couple had planned to purchase a house this year, but have put the idea on hold. While he qualifies for unemployment, Nick has declined to take it, since he will have to repay the amount once he receives back pay after the shutdown ends.
Nick has spent his furloughed time helping his parents with projects around their home in California. He noted that the community at large has been very supportive of furloughed workers: restaurants have offered free food and beer. “Everyone thinks it’s terrible,” he told India-West, adding: “We don’t know when it will end.”
Nick does not support giving in to Trump and funding his border wall. “Democrats should not give in and support temper tantrums,” he asserted.
Indian American researcher Parimal Kopardekar, Acting Director of NASA Aeronautics Research Institute, has been furloughed for more than 25 days during the shutdown of the federal government. This is the second shutdown Kopardekar has faced: his first, in 2013, lasted 21 days.
“I was hoping this was going to be short, but right now, we’re not clear on how or when this will be resolved,” the researcher told India-West.
Kopardekar has established an online support group via Facebook; almost 500 furloughed workers have joined Shutdown Strategies- Support Group. On the group, workers have shared new hobbies they have taken up during the furlough; strategies for managing the possible end of their health care, dental, and vision coverage; managing unemployment claims, and resources for those who are financially distressed.
The NASA Ames researcher has developed a score card for creating a daily routine, which includes exercising, volunteer work, and connecting with family, friends, and co-workers.
“Clearly, there are many people impacted, and there’s solace in realizing you’re not alone,” Kopardekar told India-West. He noted that people are reaching out to the group, offering food, bank loans, and other necessities. Utility companies have offered extended payment programs to their customers who are furloughed workers.
The Kopardekar family, which includes two teenaged children, are using their savings to survive during the shutdown. “It’s new to the kids to see their dad at home during the day,” he said.
“I tell people: ‘you can’t worry about things you can’t control,’” said Kopardekar.
In central California, Indian American farmer and philanthropist Mike Sandhu has offered to pay the rent of Tracy, Calif., federal workers who have been furloughed.
“Local people shouldn’t be hurt by this. If the federal government is having problems, it’s not their fault,” Sandhu told the Tracy Press. “They shouldn’t take it out on the employees. These are public workers. They’re there for our safety. Since they are there for our safety, the least we can do is help them in these hard times.”
Sandhu said “a few people” had taken up his offer, which can include money for food if the need is dire enough, as reported by the Tracy Press. Furloughed workers can reach Sandhu via email: siva2311@yahoo.com.
