A Muslim American firefighter lost his life while trying to rescue others. A businessman lost his life at the restaurant at which he had his first date with his wife. Several victims — many of whom had just begun their careers — stayed back to help colleagues at the World Trade Center during the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, which killed 2, 977 people and injured more than 25,000.
In 2011, ten years after the attacks, India-West profiled 47 Indian American and South Asian American people who lost their lives in the attacks. Here are their photos and brief bios again, in tribute two decades after the attacks.
Note: there are six sets of photos in this tribute. Please use the right arrow at the top of each collage to see the rest of the photos.
Hasmukh Parmar
Five days before terrorist planes attacked the World Trade Center, Hasmukh Chuckalai Parmar and his wife Bharti took an evening cruise around Manhattan.
Parmar, a computer systems manager at Cantor Fitzgerald, was 48 when he died the following Tuesday. He lived with Bharti and his sons Rishi and Shamir in Warren, New Jersey.
Parmar coached Shamir’s basketball team and taught his son Rishi to play the guitar, teaching him the classic songs of Jimi Hendrix and Carlos Santana.
Ganesh Ladkat
Losing her husband Ganesh Ladkat, a programmer at Cantor Fitzgerald, was a tragedy of the highest magnitude for young Sonia Gawas, who had been married to Ladkat for only 10 months when he died during the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
“He was my advisor, my best friend and soul mate. He has shown me just not how to love, but how to love intensely,” said Gawas in an online tribute, noting that she and Ladkat had to wait five years before getting married.
Ladkat – known as Shri – was born in Pune, and came to the U.S. in 1999, with dreams of working at the World Trade Center. He began his job with Cantor only three months before his death.
Joseph Mathai
Joseph Mathai, once named one of the top 10 technologists in the U.S. by Wall Street Computer Review, was not scheduled to attend a meeting at the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001.
But a colleague at Cambridge Technology Partners, where Mathai was a managing partner, backed out at the last minute from the Risk Waters Financial Technology Congress, held at the Windows on the World restaurant on the 106th floor of the north tower.
So Mathai went instead.
“He must have just gone up,” his brother John Mathai told India-West in 2011, noting that colleagues of his brother who arrived a bit late managed to survive the terrorist attacks.
Windows on the World was also the venue for Joseph’s first date with his future wife Teresa, a public relations specialist for the Taj Hotel in New Delhi before she married. And it was from Windows on the World that Joseph Mathai last spoke to Teresa.
Abul K. Chowdhury
Abul K. Chowdhury was expecting his first child when terrorists attacked the World Trade Center, where he worked as a senior assistant analyst for Cantor Fitzgerald.
The son of a Bangladeshi diplomat, Chowdhury met his future wife Young Kim in an English as a Second Language class at the College of Staten Island. They were married scarcely six months before he died.
Hemanth Puttur
The tiny farming town of Puttur, near Mangalore, has a “Welcome” arch dedicated to the memory of Hemanth Kumar Puttur, 28 at the time of his death in the World Trade Center attacks.
Puttur, one of four Wipro employees killed that day, had just started to consult for Marsh McLennan in July as a database manager.
Puttur was the son of a tailor, Ananda, and his wife Kusuma. A few days before the planes hit the Twin Towers, Puttur had called his parents to say he wanted to bring them to the U.S. for a vacation, reported the Mangalorean. Instead, Puttur’s parents came to the U.S. to try and find their son, whose body has never been found.
Kiran Gopu Reddy
Kiran Gopu Reddy, a consultant a Marsh McLennan, had always wanted to work at the World Trade Center.
Reddy, 24 at the time of his death, had just started to work at Marsh a month earlier, on the 97th floor of Tower 1. “He called me to say, ‘You wouldn’t know how it feels to be at the financial center of the world,’” his sister Deepa Gopu told The New York Times.
After hearing that her brother was missing, Deepa Gopu launched an all-out search to find Reddy, who she believed was still alive and trapped in an elevator.
Reddy was also a graduate student in computer science at the University of Bridgeport in Connecticut.
Mukul Agarwala
Mukul Agarwala was on the second day of his new job as a software research analyst for Fiduciary Trust International when terrorist planes hit Tower 2 of the World Trade Center, where he worked on the 94th floor.
The New Jersey native, who was 37 at the time of his death, grew up in New Jersey, and attended South Brunswick High School. He left behind his wife Rhea Shone, his parents Karta and Daya Agarwala, and brothers Atul and Ajay.
Mohammed Salahuddin Chowdhury
Born Sept. 13, 2001, Farqad Chowdury became one of the first orphans of the terrorist attacks at the World Trade Center.
Farqad’s father, Mohammed Salahuddin Chowdhury, was a banquet waiter at the Windows on the World restaurant on the 106th floor of the north tower. The native of Bangladesh and the son of a tea plantation manager held a master’s degree in physics from Jahangimagar University in Dhaka. He moved to the U.S. in 1987 after the death of his parents.
Chowdhury was 38 at the time of his death.
Manish Patel
The last phone call Manish Patel made was to his fiancée Sakae Takushima.
Patel, who worked with Euro Brokers which occupied the entire 84th floor of Tower Two in the World Trade Center, was on the phone with Takushima as the building collapsed. The couple planned to be married in 2002.
Patel, who was born in India, attended the University of Michigan where he majored in economics. He had left UM before graduating, but was awarded a degree posthumously.
Manika Narula
Manika Narula had dreams of going to Mumbai and becoming a Bollywood star. She died at Cantor Fitzgerald’s offices during the World Trade Center attacks.
Eva Gujral described her sister Manika as her soul mate. The two took the train in to work together every morning.
On Sept. 11, 2001, Gujral saw the World Trade Center buildings fall. “She had waved bye to me minutes earlier and that was the last I ever saw of her,” Gujral told local media, adding, “Mona was the light of our family.”
Narula, who grew up in New York, also left behind her parents Baldev and Madhu.
Nitin Parandkar
Hyderabad native Nitin Parandkar was working on a Web site about his life when he was killed Sept. 11, 2001 at the World Trade Center.
“My aim in life is to see myself as an ICON in the software field,” Parandkar, an Oracle consultant working at Marsh McLennan, wrote in a brief bio on the home page of his site.
Born Nov. 27, 1973, Parandkar was 28 at the time of his death. He came to the U.S. by way of Mumbai and often told friends he loved New York because it reminded him of Mumbai.
Prem Nath Jerath
An intersection in Edison, New Jersey has been named for Prem Nath Jerath, a 57-year-old structural engineer with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.
On Sept. 11, 2001, Jerath was working on the 82nd floor of Tower 1 at the World Trade Center when the terrorist planes hit. As his building began to collapse, Jerath reportedly stayed behind to help a friend whose leg had been crushed by a falling wall. Jerath did not survive the attack.
When the World Trade Center was bombed in 1993, Jerath stayed back and walked a friend down 30 flights of stairs, reported The New York Times.
Jerath graduated from the University of Roorkee in 1966, with a degree in civil engineering, and later earned his MBA at night school from New York University. He emigrated from India to the U.S. in 1970.
Rajesh Mirpuri
Rajesh Mirpuri was about to turn 31 when terrorist attacks cut short the life of the dynamic vice president of sales at Data Synapse.
Mirpuri was attending the Risk Waters Financial Technology Conference at the Windows on the World restaurant on the 106th floor of the first tower when the planes hit. His parents Arjan and Indra Mirpuri annually conduct a prayer ceremony at their Englewood, New Jersey home amidst scores of their only son’s friends.
Rajesh Khandelwal
Rajesh Khandelwal, a consultant with Marsh McLennan, and his wife Shweta had just purchased a new townhouse in Edison, New Jersey in August 2001. It was here that they planned to raise their eight-month-old son Sivam.
Khandelwal worked on the 97th floor of Tower 1 at the World Trade Center.
Sankara Velamuri
Sankara Velamuri was an auditor in the taxation and finance department for New York State, and worked on the 86th floor of the south tower of the World Trade Center. He called his wife Vasanta when the north tower collapsed and told her not to worry. That was the last time Vasanta heard from her husband, who according to media reports, stayed behind to assist two friends who were also trapped in the building.
Velamuri, 63, was a native of Orissa, and lived first in London before emigrating to the U.S. Originally a metallurgist, Velamuri switched to accounting after moving to New Jersey. The second oldest of 10 children, Velamuri studied Hindu scriptures, meditated and attended temple.
Salman Hamdani
Mohammed Salman Hamdani was taking the train to his job at Rockefeller University Sept. 11, 2001 when he saw smoke billowing from the towers of the World Trade Center.
Hamdani, 23, a certified paramedic and a cadet with the New York Police Department, reportedly jumped off the train at its next stop and headed over to the site of the terrorist attacks to help with rescue operations.
When he did not return home that evening, his mother Talat Hamdani began to panic. “I called everyone I could, the police department, the fire department, his friends - no one had heard from him that day,” she told India-West in 2011.
Hamdani’s body was found Oct. 13 in 34 pieces, amongst the wreckage of the north tower of the World Trade Center. But the Hamdani family did not receive this news until March 20, six months later.
Talat Hamdani said she did not know why it took so long for investigators to inform her of the death of her eldest son. But alongside the search for his remains were media theories that Hamdani, who grew up in Queens, a borough of New York, had connections to the terrorists who perpetrated the attacks.
“We did not have time to grieve. We immediately had to begin the process of resolving Sal’s reputation,” said Talat Hamdani, who has spent the decade since her son’s death trying to vindicate his name.
“Salman was a proud American, but it did not come as a surprise to me that my son was accused of being a terrorist. People wanted him to go down in history as a terrorist rather than an American hero.”
“There was a huge anti-Muslim sentiment after 9/11 and I have tried to accept this as a natural backlash of people who were responding without thinking,” she said.
Hamdani, who played on his high school football team, graduated from Queens College three months before he died and was working as a research assistant at the Howard Hughes Medical Institute at Rockefeller University. He had also completed training with the NYPD Academy and worked part-time with Metro Ambulance as a paramedic.
The NYPD gave Hamdani a proper burial, and draped his coffin with the American flag. New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg said at the funeral, “Salman stood up when most people would have gone in the other direction. He went in and helped people."
Shreyas Ranganath
Karnataka native Shreyas Ranganath had a passion for software design.
Ranganath, 26 when he died, was born in Bhadravati and grew up in Bangalore, where he would organize daily cricket matches and hide-and-seek games in his neighborhood. After a semester in the Master’s degree program at the University of Utah, Ranganath returned back to Bangalore where he landed a job with Wipro Technologies, which sent him to New York to consult for Marsh McLellan.
Four Wipro employees were killed in the north tower along with 291 employees of Marsh McLellan.
Wipro has named a hall in Ranganath’s honor.
Shekhar Kumar
Shekhar Kumar, a programmer analyst at Cantor Fitzgerald, was only 30 when his life was cut short by terrorist planes that attacked the twin towers of the World Trade Center.
Kumar was a native of Bhagalpur, Bihar, where he attended the Mt. Assisi School for his primary education.
Cantor Fitzgerald and Marsh McLennan suffered the highest number of casualties of any of the companies housed at the World Trade Center.
Shashikiran Kadaba
In his last e-mail message to his family in Bangalore, Shashikiran Kadaba told them he would send photos of autumn in New York.
“Everyone says that autumn (here) is very special,” wrote Kadaba.
But his family never received those photos. Kadaba, 26, worked for Wipro and was consulting for Marsh McLennan at the time of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks at the World Trade Center. He and three others from Wipro all died that day; the technology giant has erected a memorial in their honor at its Bangalore headquarters.
Kadaba had planned to marry his fiancée Pushpa Sreenadh in 2002, who, according to The New York Times, drove from Dallas, Texas to New York when she heard her future husband had gone missing.
Shabbir Ahmed
Though he himself had dropped out of college in Bangladesh to emigrate to the U.S., Shabbir Ahmed’s dream was that his daughters would do better.
A moment of pride came in 1999, two years before his death, when his daughter Nadia received straight A’s in fifth grade and graduated as class valedictorian. His older daughter Salma attended Brooklyn College.
At the time of his death, Ahmed, 40, had worked for 11 years as a banquet waiter at Windows on the World restaurant. More than 76 people attended a financial conference there on Sept. 11, 2001; none of Windows’ employees nor its guests survived the attacks.
Suresh Yanamadala
Marsh McLennan consultant Suresh Yanamadala was 33 at the time of his death. He lived in Plainsboro, New Jersey with his wife Ajitha. Colleagues said he was very popular because of his constant smile and easy-going nature. “Everyday I saw him he always had a smile on his face as well as a wisecrack or two,” said his colleague Keith Allen.
A memorial park with a plaque bearing Yanamadala’s name has been erected next to the Plainsboro Museum in New Jersey.
Swarna Chalasani
The anti-domestic violence organization Sakhi has developed the Swarna Chalasani Economic Empowerment Fund to pay homage to a steadfast volunteer who lost her life during the terrorist attacks at the World Trade Center.
Chalasani, 33 when she died, was a vice president at Fiduciary Trust International and worked on the 94th floor of Tower 2. Besides volunteering with Sakhi, Chalasani also taught English part-time at Hunter College.
Sushil Solanki
Sushil Solanki, 35, was a computer operator at Cantor Fitzgerald when planes struck the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center where he worked.
Solanki lived on Staten Island with his wife Lynette, and near his sister Sunita and her husband Amit Macwan.
Tariq Amanullah
Tariq Amanullah, an assistant vice president at Fiduciary Trust International, was also a co-founder of Muslim Family Day.
One day a year, usually around Eid al-Fitr, entire families would go to Six Flags amusement parks around the country to ride the rides and play games. But Muslim Family Day was stopped after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, which killed Amanullah and 60 other American Muslims.
Amanullah’s wife Mehr Tariq said she had once attended a counseling session in New York for 9/11 families. “I felt so isolated because other people were so angry. They would blame just Muslims.”
Taimour Khan
Taimour – Tai – Khan was the captain of the football team at Syosset High School in New York.
Khan died 11 years after high school graduation, while working as a commodities trader at Carr Futures. The 29-year old Khan’s family launched an exhaustive search for him after he went missing from the 90th floor of the first World Trade Center tower. He left behind his mother Tahira, and his sister Zara.
Vinod Parakat
Vinod Parakat never saw his daughter.
His wife, Jayasree Chambala, was due to give birth to Kripa in February 2002. Parakat, a 34-year-old programmer at Cantor Fitzgerald, was killed in the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.
Parakat, a native of Kerala, was the eldest son of the late Ug Unnimenon and Parakat Saraswathymenon.
Vamsikrishna Pendyala
Vamsikrishna Pendyala, 30, was rushing to catch American Airlines Flight 11 from Boston’s Logan Airport to his home in Los Angeles, Calif., on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001. He left a message on his wife’s voicemail, letting her know he would come home that afternoon.
That call was the last that Prasanna Kalahasti would receive from her husband; also on board Flight 11 were al-Qaeda terrorists Mohammed Atta, Abdulaziz al-Omari and three others who hijacked the plane and deliberately crashed it into the North Tower of the World Trade Center.
A month after Pendyala’s death, Kalahasti, 25, a dental student at the University of Southern California, committed suicide by hanging herself from a rope in the couple’s Los Angeles apartment.
The couple had been married for less than one year.
The Birla Institute of Technology Alumni Association – Pendyala graduated from BITS Pilani in 1992 – has endowed a memorial scholarship in Pendyala’s name, which provides tuition for a year to two deserving students at BITS Pilani. Thirteen students have received the scholarship thus far.
Valsa Raju
Valsa Raju, 40 at the time of her death, worked as a supervisor in the foreign exchange division of Carr Futures, housed on the 92nd floor of Tower 1 at the World Trade Center.
Valsa had emigrated from Kerala to New York in 1985 and was married in 1991. She was a passionate gardener, her husband Raju Thankachan told The New York Times, noting that Valsa would grow all the vegetables the family needed for the entire year.
Alok Mehta
Alok Mehta was a 23-year-old intern at Cantor Fitzgerald who had been working at the World Trade Center for only two days when the terrorist attacks cut short his life.
The Huntsville, Alabama native, who graduated from Huntsville High School in 1996, was in the process of earning his MBA at Hofstra University, after graduating from Colorado State University in 1998.
Hofstra has endowed a scholarship in the name of Mehta and other alumni who died in the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.
Anil Shivari Umarkar
Anil Shivari Umarkar’s pride and joy was his daughter Vomika, who was just a year old when her 34-year-old father died.
Umarkar, a software programmer at eSpeed, a division of Cantor Fitzgerald, was determined that Vomika earned an advanced degree from an American college.
Umarkar went missing for almost three months before his remains were found on Dec. 3, 2001. His body was flown back Jan. 27, 2002 to his native village Thadi Pawni in Nagpur, for the last rites.
His wife Priti and daughter Vomika returned to Nagpur shortly after Umarkar’s death.
Anil Bharvaney
Anil Bharvaney loved music, particularly jazz.
The former senior vice president of equities trading for the Instinet Corporation, a Reuters company, played the trumpet and keyboards as a kid, and always carried his Walkman with CD mixes, picking up new music in the countries to which he frequently travelled.
Bharvaney died in the World Trade Center’s north tower on Sept. 11, 2001, while attending a financial technology conference there at the famed Windows on the World restaurant.
A few months earlier, Bharvaney, who was 41 at the time of his death, shared with his wife Po Bharvaney his dream of creating an educational fund for young aspiring musicians.
Within weeks of Anil’s death, Po Bharvaney set out to fulfill her husband’s dream and quickly established a memorial fund to benefit the Young Artist Program at the Westminster Conservatory of Music at Rider University in Princeton, New Jersey.
“Anil was a very generous and kind man,” said Po Bharvaney, in a statement on the fund’s Web site. “It was his idea. I just wanted to carry it out,” she said.
Scott Hoerl, executive director of the Westminster Conservatory of Music, told India-West in 2011 that Bharvaney had left a rich legacy, endowing the music fund with $150,000 which provides scholarships to 50 aspiring jazz musicians each year using only the interest from the capital donation. The courses and scholarships are open to the general public, said Hoerl, adding that many students could not afford to pursue their musical education without assistance from Bharvaney’s memorial fund.
Neil Shastri
In September 2001, Neil Shastri had just begun to consult for bond traders Cantor Fitzgerald at their offices on the top floors at One World Trade Center.
“I had dinner with Neil a few days after he started there. He kept mentioning the fabulous views from his office,” attorney Umang Shastri, Neil’s brother, told India-West in 2011.
Umang Shastri was on his way to work – the second day of a new job – when he heard that the twin towers of the World Trade Center had collapsed on Sept. 11, 2001. “It took me a minute to process that Neil was there,” he said, adding that the rest was history.
Three months before the terrorist attacks, Neil Shastri, 25 at the time of his death, had married his high school sweetheart Kruti. The two had just returned from a honeymoon in Hawaii, said Umang Shastri.
The family has established an education fund to honor Neil, which can be viewed at www.neilshastri.com.
Jayesh Shah
Former Oklahoma State chess champion Jayesh Shah worked as vice president of eSpeed, a division of Cantor Fitzgerald. Shah was born in Mumbai and came to the U.S. with his parents at the age of six. He played Little League baseball and football, and soccer in high school. He earned both his bachelor’s degree and his masters at the University of Tulsa. Shah left behind his wife Jyothi and three children.
Harshad Thatte
Harshad Thatte,who worked as a consultant for Marsh McLennan on the 96th floor of the North Tower of the World Trade Center,was at the epicenter of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Planes hit the 94th to 98th floor of the North Tower.
“He must have been sitting with his back to the Statue of Liberty,”said his father Lt. Col G.S. Thatte ina 2002 interview with the Mumbai Mirror.Harshad Thatte and his wife Pallavi lived in Norcross, Georgia withtheir daughter Eleanor. Pallavi Thatte drove from Georgia to find her husband.
Krishna Moorthy
For 16 months after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks,the remains of Fiduciary Trust International programmer Krishna Moorthy could not be found. A local hospital mistakenly put the 59-year-old Moorthy on their list of people they had treated.
When Moorthy was not found there, his daughter Anitha, then a graduate student at Harvard, and son Sriram, a software engineer, joined rescue efforts to find their father,whose body was finally identified in January 2003.
Gopalakrishnan Varadhan
Five weeks before he was killed, 32-year-old Gopalakrishnan Varadhan was named Managing Director of Interest Rate Derivatives business at Cantor Fitzgerald.“We are gratified to have someone of Gopal’s caliber join the firm,”noted the company in a press statement.
A native New Yorker, Varadhan was the eldest son of Raghu and Vasu Varadhan, both professors at New York University.
Varadhan was an avid musician who, as a teenager, lined the walls of his bedroom with egg cartons so that he could play his guitar without disturbing the neighbors, reported The New York Times. While in high school, Varadhan founded a ska band called City Beat. He then worked as an engineer for the punk rock star G.G. Allin and received a credit on Allin’s 2001 CD “Hated in the Nation.”
Ehtesham U. Raja
The last person to hear from Lahore,Pakistan native Ehtesham Raja,was his girlfriend and soon-to-be fiancée Christine Lamprecht. Raja, 28, a financial analyst for TCG Software in Bloomfield, New Jersey,was attending a finance conference at the Windows on the World restaurant. He phoned Lamprecht from the restaurant to say that there had been a bomb blast and that he had been thrown 10 feet, reported the Pakistani magazine Newsline.
Raja studied at Aitchison College in Lahore, then graduated in 1996 from Columbia University’s School of Engineering and Applied Science before earning his MBA from Emory University in 1998.
Dipti Patel
Dipti Patel, 38 at the time of her death, was a database administrator at eSpeed, a division of Cantor Fitzgerald. At the time of her death, she lived with her sister Vibhuti, two nephews and her parents in Long Island, New York.
Jupiter Yambem
Jupiter Yambem, 41 at the time of his death, was the only person from Manipur to be killed during the 9/11 terrorist attacks.Yambem, a banquet manager at the Windows on the World restaurant, left behind his wife Nancy and son Santi.
Yambem was an assistant coach to Santi’s soccer team and had also joined an environmental group attempting to protect the Hudson River, reported The New YorkTimes, noting that Yambem also became friends with the legendary folk-singer Pete Seeger.
Narender Nath
Narender Nath first laid eyes on his future wife Keolahmatie on his 28th birthday.The two met on Mar. 17, 1996, as Nath went out shopping for window blinds. Keolahmatie – known as Ramona – met Nath at a hard-ware store, where he pretended to need her help so that he could get her phone number, reported Newsday.The couple got married a year later at a City Hall ceremony since Narender Nath was an atheist and his wife a Hindu who had converted to Christianity.
Nath, a consultant at MarshMcLennan through WorkforceLogistics, was 33 at the time of his death. He left behind his parents Devinder and Mamta Nath.
Avnish Patel
Avnish Patel loved his perch atop the World Trade Center building where he worked as a research analyst for Fred Alger Management.“I am only a few floors from the top. The view is amazing,” he wrote on his Web site.
The U.K. native, 28 at the time of his death, went to high school in Connecticut before attending New York University. He stayed on in New York City after graduation.“His love for New York City was so immense,” said Yogish Patel, his brother. “When we used to drive into Manhattan, my kids would look at the skyscrapers and say,‘that’s where Uncle Avnish is.’”
Kalyan Sarkar
Kalyan Sarkar, a civil engineer with the Port Authority of New York, died on the ground floor of Tower 1 of the World Trade Center two weeks before his 54th birthday. Sarkar, who lived in Westwood, New Jersey, left behind his wife Anarkali – Anne – and two sons, Kishan and Sujoy.
Deepa K. Pakkala
Trisha Pakkala was only nine months old when terrorists attacked the World Trade Center, killing her mother, 31, a consultant for Marsh McLennan. Little Trisha was born on Sampath and Deepa’s ninth anniversary on Jan. 23, 2001. The couple met in December 1991 and got married seven weeks later, then immigrated to Washington in early February 1992.
“Deepa was a very loving and devoted wife,” wrote Sampath Pakkala in an online tribute. “Her big smile with dimples always brought sunshine for her family, friends, everyone around her,” he said.
Deepika Kumar Sattaluri
Deepika Kumar Sattaluri was one of four Wipro employees who died in the 9/11terrorist attacks at the World Trade Center. She left behind her husband Kumar, and her son Amish.
Sattaluri was working as a Wipro consultant for Marsh McLennan when planes hit the first tower of the World Trade Center, where she worked on the 92nd floor.
Khalid Shahid
Khalid Shahid was only 25 when he died during the WorldTrade Center attacks, but he had already mapped out his entire life.The eSpeed systems administrator at Cantor Fitzgerald planned to marry his fiancée Jamie Castro in November 2001, reported The New York Times, adding that the couple was building a house together in Mount Olive, New Jersey. His mother Leonor Shahid planned to quit her job to take care of the grandkids as they came along.
“His idea was to create a family just like ours,” his mother told The New York Times.
Bernard Mascarenhas
Bernard Mascarenhas, chief information officer for Marsh Canada, was on a five-day visit to his subsidiary, Marsh McLennan, at the World Trade Center.
Mascarenhas, 54 at the time of his death, was a native of Pakistan who lived with his wife Raynette, his son Sven and his daughter Jaclyn in Ontario.
At his memorial service in October 2001, Sven Mascarenhas spoke about his father’s passion for the game of Bridge, noting that he never actually played the game, just simply studied it in books and newspaper columns, until he discovered Bridge online.
Mohammad Shahjahan
On the Marsh McLennan 9/11 memorial Web site, Mohammad Shahjahan’s young children, Yusuf and Shirin, wrote a tribute to their father.
“He was a great dad to me and I will never forget him,” said his son Yusuf. “I missed my dad and I will never ever 4get my dad. Love his little daughter,” said Shirin.
The Bangladeshi native, who was 41 at the time of his death, was honored at an Iftar dinner at the White House in August, 2011. His wife Mansura, wiped tears from her eyes as President Barack Obama acknowledged the Muslim American families affected by the terrorist attacks.
“There’s no them and us – it’s just us,” said Obama.
