SAN JOSE, Calif. — More than 300 Indian Americans, including many children and seniors, braced a chilly winter’s evening for a candlelight vigil Jan. 19 outside San Jose, California City Hall here to mark the 30th anniversary of the massive exodus of Hindu Pandits from Kashmir.
Similar vigils, organized by the Hindu American Foundation, the Kashmir Hindu Foundation and other organizations, were held across the U.S. (see separate stories).
Concurrently, the Kashmir Overseas Association also held an indoor vigil at the India Community Center in Milpitas, Calif. Speakers at both events shared tragic stories of being forced out of their homes and leaving all their possessions and property behind: they claimed they were told by Muslims to “convert or be killed.”
Many were forced to resettle in refugee camps; few have returned to ancestral homes, held by their families for several generations. Speakers said they were heartened by the Aug. 5, 2019 revocation of Article 370 — which had given special autonomous status to Kashmir since Independence — but also noted that it would be some time before they are allowed to return to what might be left of their family’s properties.
Many of the speakers, some whom were children when the forced migration occurred, spoke of relatives who had been killed, allegedly by private actors and law enforcement in the Muslim majority state.
Ankit Monga of the KHF told India-West at City Hall that he and his entire family, including elderly grandparents, were thrown out of their home. “We left everything behind and never came back,” he said, noting that his family hid in a truck to be transported out of the region.
Monga described the exodus as “ethnic cleansing,” and noted that fewer than 700,000 Kashmiri Pandits remain throughout the world.
Renuka Dhar, at the ICC, tearfully told the story of her ancestral home to which she tried to return. “We were told by neighbors that the house had been burned down.”
Her father and grandfather were avid readers and had built a large library of books at the home. When Dhar returned, she found that her family home had indeed been burned down; only one small book remained.
“For us, it was never about the land or money. The library was the most important thing,” she said emotionally.
At City Hall, Sunni Toshkhani said she and her family were forced out of their home on Feb. 27, 1990. “It was the longest night of my life,” she said, noting that, at the time of the forced evacuation, she was the mother of a six-month old infant and a six-year-old child.
Earlier that day, her grandfather, whom Toshkhani described as a soft-spoken and gentle man, was killed by a mob who shot at him several times. As a bullet grazed his forehead taking him to the ground, Toshkhani said her grandfather asked to be spared. He was instead brought into public view. “People, many of them our neighbors, clapped and shouted anti-India slogans as he lay dying,” she said, ending her speech by stating: “I will return to my homeland someday.”
Rajeev Sumbly and his family were also forced out of Kashmir in 1990. His grandfather initially stayed behind, but decided to leave that summer.
As he went to lock the doors of the family’s temple at Nandkishor, three people shot and killed him, said Sumbly. His grandfather’s body was not returned to the family: police performed the last rites.
Three years ago, Sumbly and his friends visited Kashmir and decided to go to the temple at Nandkishor; he alleged that his car was followed by three men on motorbikes.
As they got out to view the remains of the temple, Sumbly said the men on motorbikes peeked through the crevices of the structure to track their movements.
The speaker said he and his friends quickly got into their car and left. “I hope there is a time when we can go back without fear of being followed or killed,” said Sumbly.
Children bearing the flag of India led a candlelight march around City Hall.
At the ICC, Jeevan Zutshi, co-founder of the Kashmir Overseas Association, which has fought for several years to keep alive the issue of Kashmiri Pandits, noted: “350,000 Kashmiri Pandits were forced to leave home and hearth.”
“The media has portrayed Muslims as victims, but Hindus have suffered tremendously.”
On Aug. 5, the Modi administration revoked Article 370, which had granted special autonomous status to Kashmir since India’s independence. “This is the first step in righting the wrongs of history,” said Zutshi.
He went on to denounce the Oct. 22 House Foreign Affairs committee meeting on Kashmir, saying that the plight of Kashmiri Pandits was not discussed.
Zutshi also criticized H.R. 745, sponsored by Indian American Rep. Pramila Jayapal, which seeks to immediately end the communications blockade imposed by the Modi Administration as Article 370 was revoked.
For months, residents of Kashmir have been without cell phones, land lines, and internet services. Curfews have been in place throughout the state, making it difficult for children to attend school, and for adults to continue employment or attend to the health care needs of their families. Approximately 1,500 people have been detained without cause, including former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah, whose house arrest has been extended to March 2020.
“India is being demonized,” said Zutshi, adding: “Kashmir must once again become the beacon of plurality.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.