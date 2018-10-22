JEFFERSONVILLE — An Indian American businessman was found dead from a gunshot wound Oct. 11 night in the office area of the Stop & Go he owned in Jeffersonville, Indiana.
A funeral and besanu was held for Praful Patel, 49, on Oct. 15. His first cousin Samir Patel posted on Facebook that the victim leaves behind his wife, Shilpaben, and children, Shyambhai and Devbhai. He is the son of Rambhai and Shakriben Patel of Ganeshpura.
Patel was a devotee of Bhagwan Swaminarayan, according to Samir Patel.
According to local media reports, police arrived at the scene after a customer called to say that she had not seen a store employee for a few minutes. After finding Patel, police set up a perimeter to search for a suspect.
Investigators have described the suspect as a “light-skinned” man in dark sweatpants and a hoodie, who entered the store carrying a gun. Surveillance footage showed that the suspect held Patel at gunpoint and eventually shot him before stealing an undisclosed amount of cash from the register and then fleeing on foot. The Stop & Go has been robbed multiple times, with the last incident occurring about one year ago, according to police.
Jeffersonville Police Department Detective Todd Hollis did not disclose to local media whether there was a struggle between Patel and the suspect. "His death is senseless," Hollis said, as reported by the Jeffersonville News and Tribune. "I can tell you that we are going to use every means possible to bring this person to justice."
"On behalf of the police department, we express our sympathies to the Patel family," Hollis said. "They're obviously very distraught at this and we want to extend our sympathies to them."
After Patel's death, community members held a vigil in front of the shuttered store, placing handwritten notes and flowers. As people gathered for the vigil, they lined up to sign sympathy cards for his family, according to the Jeffersonville News and Tribune. Police have described the victim as “hardworking, well-known, and well liked.” Community members remembered him for his generosity.
