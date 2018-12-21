The Organization of Chinese Americans Nov. 28 announced that Indian American Renu Agrawal was among the six recipients of the 2018 National Asian Pacific American Corporate Achievement awards.
The annual OCA National Asian Pacific American Corporate Achievement Awards are dedicated to celebrating and recognizing APAs in the corporate sector who exemplify not only excellence in their profession, but also leadership and commitment in their respective communities, and to the existing corporate culture of diversity, the organization said in a news release.
The event is the first national program of its kind to recognize corporate achievement and service by honoring the dedication and leadership of APA corporate employees, it said.
Since its establishment in 1991 by the OCA Business Advisory Council, over 235 community-conscious corporate leaders have been inducted to this prestigious group.
Agrawal is the executive vice president and chief operations officer of the Wells Fargo financial institutions group.
She has been with the firm for more than 12 and a half years, serving as a senior vice president for 6-plus years, followed by executive vice president and head of international treasury management sales for five years before landing her current role in July 2017.
Prior to Wells Fargo, Agrawal was an assistant chief operating officer at ValleyCrest Companies, a COO at Quisic, senior engagement manager at McKinsey & Company, and a scientist at Polaroid. She also served as a board member at First Graduate, a non-profit focused on helping young adults become the first members of their families to graduate from college.
She earned a bachelor’s in metallurgy from the Indian Institute of Technology at Kanpur, a doctorate in materials science and engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and an M.B.A. from MIT’s Sloan School of Management.
“For their demonstrated leadership and commitment to the APA community, the BAC is honored to recognize this year’s Corporate Achievement Award winners,” said David Lin, BAC chair. “We look forward to a special night of well-deserved recognition as we induct six very deserving individuals to the highest form of APA corporate leadership.”
The honorees were formally presented awards Nov. 30 at a San Francisco event.
