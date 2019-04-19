Wesley Mathews, who is being held on capital murder charges for the 2017 death of his adoptive toddler daughter, Sherin, may have consistently harmed the little girl, according to a new court document filed April 10.
The document, filed by Dallas County Assistant District Attorney Jason Fine ahead of Mathews’ trial, which is scheduled to begin on June 24, indicate a consistent pattern of neglect and possible abuse by Mathews and his wife, Sini. Child neglect and abandonment charges against Sini Mathews were dropped March 1, in what was believed to be a plea deal with prosecutors. Sini Mathews, however, has stated through her attorney that she will not testify against her husband.
Prosecutors said they had insufficient evidence to build a case against Sini. Richardson, Texas police, in a statement March 1, said they had provided sufficient evidence against Sini and were disappointed by the DA’s decision to drop the charges.
Wesley Mathews is being held on bail of $2.25 million in Dallas County jail. The Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled that Sherin had died of homicidal violence.
The court document alleges that on Feb. 1, 2017, Wesley — possibly with the help of Sini — caused injury to Sherin Mathews resulting in fractures to the bilateral humerus, femur and tibia. Neither Wesley nor Sini, who is a nurse, informed health officials for at least one month about the injuries, and when they did, the information they reported was inconsistent with the injuries, according to the court document.
Sini Mathews told doctors Sherin had fallen off a slide at the park.
The document also alleges that the Mathews failed to show up for meetings concerning the well-being of Sherin, and also failed to provide her with adequate nutrition after they adopted her. The Mathews have stated that Sherin was a fussy child who often refused to eat, but her caregiver at the adoption home in Nalanda said the little girl had no such troubles while she was there, according to local media reports.
A report released last May by Dallas County Child Protective Services indicated that Sherin was severely malnourished – weighing just 15 lbs. at the age of 16 months, and only 19 lbs. at the age of three – but according to the CPS report, the Mathews refused to buy a special formula prescribed by their daughter’s pediatrician, as it was not covered by their health insurance.
The report stated that Sherin was attending weekly “feeding therapy” sessions at the time of her death. However, CPS concluded that there was no evidence of abuse or neglect. (See earlier India-West story: https://bit.ly/2Gm2Qf9)
The Mathews had adopted Sherin 16 months before her death from an orphanage in Nalanda, Bihar, and brought her back to their home in Richardson, Texas. The couple also has a biological daughter.
Sherin went missing Oct. 7, 2017, and — after an exhaustive, multi-agency search — was found Oct. 23, 2017 in a culvert about a half mile away from her home. Wesley Mathews initially told police that he had placed the little girl outside their home at 3 a.m. in the morning, as a punishment for not drinking her milk. He later admitted to “helping” Sherin drink her milk and watching her choke to death before taking her body out of the home.
The couple had gone out to dinner with their biological daughter the night before Sherin’s death, leaving her at home alone for at least 90 minutes.
