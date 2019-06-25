Richardson, Texas businessman Wesley Mathews, accused of killing his adoptive daughter Sherin Mathews, has avoided the death penalty by pleading guilty to a lesser charge.
Mathews’ trial was scheduled to begin June 24. But, according to various media reports, the Indian American accepted a plea deal June 20: one count of injury to a child by omission, a first degree felony. He faces five years to life in prison. The punishment phase of his case is currently underway.
Kimberlee Leach, director of communications for the Dallas County District Attorney’s office, told India-West she could neither confirm nor deny the plea deal as presiding Judge Amber Davis-Givens has issued a gag order until the trial has concluded.
In court June 24, Givens-Davis told 12 jurors that they would be sequestered until the trial was over, and would not be allowed to watch news reports. In the courtroom, Givens-Davis banned observers from using social media to give live reports, except for the media. The punishment phase is expected to go on for three to four days.
At the trial June 24, prosecutors showed footage of Wesley Mathews talking to police outside his home on the day after his daughter went missing. In their opening statements, prosecutors noted that — when Sherin’s body was found, after a massive search involving several agencies and volunteers — her corpse was so badly decomposed that there were no organs left to determine her manner of death.
“We will never know exactly how she died,” prosecutor Jason Fine told the packed courtroom.
Mathews’ defense attorney Rafael De La Garzas said in his opening statement: “Wesley Mathews has enormous regret and has accepted responsibility for what he did by not calling 911 when she started choking.” He further stated that his client has stated he regrets not waking up his wife Sini, as Sherin started to choke.
Wesley Mathews is expected to testify during the trial.
Mathews and his wife Sini adopted Sherin from an orphanage in Nalanda, Bihar, in 2016. On Oct. 7, 2017, Wesley Mathews called the non-emergency line of the Richardson, Texas police department to say that the little girl had been missing for several hours. When police arrived, he initially stated that he had placed the girl outside the family home at 3 a.m. in the morning, as a punishment for not drinking her milk.
Mathews later admitted he had watched Sherin choke to death, and then placed her prone body in a culvert a short distance away from the house.
His wife Sini told police she had been sleeping that night as her daughter went missing. Sini, a nurse, was also charged with felony child abandonment, but charges against her were dropped earlier this year (see India-West story: https://bit.ly/2uz6hbF).
Reports released throughout the 20 months before the case went to trial indicated that Sherin suffered a pattern of abuse and neglect at the hands of her adoptive parents. Amongst the most heinous of accusations was that Sherin was left alone at home on the night before her death — for at least 90 minutes — as the Mathews went to dinner with their biological daughter. Child Protective Services reports show various bruises, fractures, and broken bones on the little girl’s body.
On social media, many commentators posted statements of dismay and disgust that Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot had allowed Mathews to plead guilty to a lesser charge.
