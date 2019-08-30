Richardson, Texas father Wesley Mathews, sentenced to life in prison for fatally injuring his adopted daughter Sherin Mathews, was in Dallas County court Aug. 26 to make his case for a new trial.
Judge Amber Givens-Davis said she will announce her decision Sept. 5.
Mathews, 39, was taken from the Dallas County Jail July 25 to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice in Huntsville so he can be assigned to a prison unit, according to the Dallas County Sheriff's Department.
He had not yet been assigned to a state prison as of Aug. 27. Although he is serving a life sentence, Mathews, 39, is eligible for parole in 28 years on Oct. 17, 2047, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.
Mathews avoided a capital murder trial by pleading guilty in June to injury to a child by omission in the girl's death. Sherin Mathews disappeared on Oct. 7, 2017, and Wesley initially told the police that he had sent her out in the wee hours of the morning as punishment for not drinking her milk.
On Oct. 22, 2017, Sherin Mathews' body was found in the culvert in Richardson.
Wesley Mathews then admitted to the police that the child choked while he was making her drink milk and died in their home. He reportedly told the police that he wrapped the girl's body in a blanket and placed her inside a culvert near the family's home.
Mathews took the stand in July as jurors deliberated his sentence, saying that Sherin was startled by his shouting at her to drink her milk and started to cough and cry at the same time, which caused her to choke. As Sherin exhibited signs of dying, Mathews testified on the stand: “I tried to shake Sherin so that she would come out of her spell. Nothing was working. Her head rolled in all directions and then went still.”
Mathews said he took Sherin’s body outside of the home and put it “somewhere where it could be safely preserved.”
“I was not ready to give up on my child. I refused to believe she had completely gone from the world,” he said, in testimony that lasted more than 90 minutes.
“I failed Sherin and I failed my family as well. Please find it in your hearts to forgive me,” he told jurors. “I detest myself.”
He cried on the stand as he told Sherin: “Baby, I love you.”
Mathews told jurors he would willingly serve a life sentence. But in court this week, he demanded a new trial, saying that photos shown to jurors during the sentencing phase were too graphic and prejudiced the jury against him.
“We believe he got a fair trial,” said Rafael de la Garza, Mathews’ attorney, told NBC5-Dallas Fort Worth. “But since guilt or innocence wasn’t in question and it was only punishment, it’s our opinion that the picture was only introduced to inflame the jury.”
Prosecutors told the judge they were careful about the photos they chose to enter into evidence. “It was an emotional trial,” said Jason Fine, a Dallas County assistant district attorney. “Sherin was killed by her father and we would expect emotion to be shown from the jury. They are human beings. Just because there are tears shed doesn’t mean you get a new trial.”
Wesley and his wife Sini Mathews adopted Sherin from an orphanage in Nalanda, Bihar in 2016. Charges against Sini Mathews were dropped earlier this year; the mother, a nurse, has consistently said that she was asleep on the night that Sherin went missing. The couple also has a biological daughter.
(See earlier story in India-West here: https://bit.ly/342GyZJ)
