It took just 45 seconds Sept. 5 morning in Dallas County, Texas District Court for Judge Amber Davis Givens to deny Wesley Mathews, convicted of fatally injuring his adopted daughter Sherin Mathews, a new trial.
Mathews is currently serving a life sentence, after having pleaded guilty in July to fatally injuring Sherin, who was three years old at the time of her death on Oct. 8, 2017. The Indian American father admitted that he watched Sherin choke on her milk at about 3 a.m. that morning, then — after determining she had died — placed her body in a garbage bag and hid it in a culvert about a half mile away from the Mathews Richardson, Texas home.
Mathews did not wake his sleeping wife Sini, a nurse, nor did he call 911 immediately after he determined his young daughter had died. After disposing of Sherin’s body, Mathews did a load of laundry and waited until 8 a.m. that morning to call police and claim his daughter was missing. He initially told police that he had put the little girl outside the family home late night as a punishment for not drinking her milk, and opined that wolves might have captured his daughter.
After a massive two-week search by multiple agencies, Sherin’s body was found in the culvert. Both the Mathews were initially charged and sent to jail, but charges against Sini were later dropped.
Wesley Mathews faced the death penalty on a murder charge. He pleaded guilty to a lesser charge that spared him from capital punishment.
The case did not go to trial, but during a sentencing phase, in which jurors determined the length of his sentence, Mathews’ former attorney Rafael de la Garza claimed that jurors were shown images of Sherin’s dead body, which were so gruesome, according to the attorney, that there was no way Mathews would get a fair sentence.
De la Garza has now resigned from the case, and Brooke Busbey, Mathews new attorney, has said he will file an appeal, according to the local NBC affiliate.
As he took the stand during the sentencing phase, Mathews said he would gladly serve a life sentence. Several days later, his attorney filed a petition for a new trial. (See India-West story here: https://bit.ly/2k7dKgC)
Mathews has not yet been assigned to a Texas state prison, and remains in Dallas County jail. He will be eligible for parole in 2047.
The Mathews adopted Sherin from an orphanage in Nalanda, Bihar in 2016, when the little girl was 16 months old. The couple also has a biological daughter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.