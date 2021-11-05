West Windsor, New Jersey, Mayor Hemant Marathe won reelection in a landslide victory in the Nov. 2 election, defeating Tirza Wahrman by a 28% margin, reported communitynews.org.
According to unofficial results from the Mercer County Clerk's office as of Nov. 4, Marathe received 4,887 votes (63.87%) and Wahrman garnered 2,765 votes (36.13%).
He was reelected for a four-year term.
As reported earlier in India-West, the Indian American mayor has lived in West Windsor since 1994, and served 12 years on the school board – nine as president – and was elected to the City Council in 2016. He has also served as council liaison to the Affordable Housing Committee, Zoning Board, and the Parking Authority. (See earlier story here: https://bit.ly/3mPdsZc)
