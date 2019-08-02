A prominent Indian American attorney was named by the White House to a counterterrorism post.
Kashyap Patel, 38, a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump and former senior counsel for counterterrorism at the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence till early this year, has now been appointed as senior director of the counterterrorism directorate of the National Security Council in the White House, the Daily Beast reported.
After leaving the Hill, Patel, popularly known as ‘Kash’, had joined the NSC's Directorate of International Organizations and Alliances. Now he has been promoted to this counterterrorism position, the news website reported.
New York-born Patel has his roots in Gujarat. However, his parents are from East Africa: his mother from Tanzania and father from Uganda. They came to the U.S. from Canada in 1970.
After his schooling in New York and college in Richmond, Virginia, and law school in New York, Patel went to Florida where he was a state public defender for four years and then federal public defender for another four years, according to reports.
From Florida, he moved to Washington, D.C., as a terrorism prosecutor at the Department of Justice.
There, he was an international terrorism prosecutor for about three and a half years. During this period, he worked on cases all over the world.
While still employed by the Department of Justice, he went as a civilian to join the Special Operations Command at the Department of Defense.
At the Pentagon, he sat as the Department of Justice's lawyer with Special Forces people and worked with interagency collaborative targeting operations around the world, it said.
After a year in this sensitive position, Congressman Devin Nunes, chairman of the House Permanent Select on Intelligence Committee pulled him as senior counsel on counterterrorism.
After the elections, since April 2017, Patel has spearheaded the Russia investigation of the House Intelligence Committee, the Daily Beast said.
It was here when he attracted media attention, as he played a key role in drafting of a Republican memo, which, according to President Trump, exposed the Democratic Party and its leadership in the Russian investigation, it said.
