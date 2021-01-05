The White House Jan. 3 announced three dozen nominations of individuals for various roles sent to the Senate for confirmation.
Among the nominations announced by the White House included Indian American Vijay Shanker, the news release notes.
Shanker, of Washington, D.C., was nominated to be an associate judge of the District of Columbia Court of Appeals for a term of 15 years.
Shanker, who is currently the Deputy Chief of the Appellate Section of the Criminal Division at the Justice Department, was previously nominated for the same role on June 25 last year.
If confirmed, he would take over the role previously held by John R. Fisher, who is retired.
At the Justice Department, he investigated and prosecuted violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and related offenses and oversaw 30 lawyers who handle federal criminal appeals and draft Supreme Court briefs.
He is simultaneously an adjunct associate professor at the Washington College of Law of the American University.
Shanker received his B.A. in public policy studies from Duke University in 1994. He received his law degree in 1999 from the University of Virginia School of Law, where he was named to the Order of the Coif and was awarded the Roger & Madeleine Traynor Prize and the Law School Alumni Association Best Note Award.
He served as a notes editor on the Virginia Law Review and also published a note, “Alcohol Direct Shipment Laws, the Commerce Clause, and the Twenty-First Amendment,” his bio states.
After graduating from law school, Shanker served as a law clerk for the Honorable Chester J. Straub on the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit in New York.
Following his clerkship, he practiced general civil, white-collar criminal, and appellate litigation, first at Covington & Burling and then at Mayer Brown. He joined the Justice Department in 2005.
Shanker is also the recipient of the Attorney General's John Marshall Award and the Assistant Attorney General's Award for Exceptional Service.
The South Asian Bar Association of Washington previously endorsed Shanker's nomination, writing to the Judicial Nomination Commission that he is "immensely qualified.”
The Association noted that he "has drafted briefs for the Solicitor General for filing in the U.S. Supreme Court and was part of a five-person team selected to litigate an aspect of the Guantanamo Bay military commission proceedings against Khalid Shaikh Mohammad and the other masterminds of 9/11.”
The District of Columbia Court of Appeals is the highest judicial body in the court system for the District of Columbia, and is separate from the federal court system.
This court deals only with cases arising within Washington.
