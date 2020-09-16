The White House recently announced that Vishal S. Amin has been sent to India as a top Federal Aviation Administration regional representative for South Asia.
Based out of the U.S. Embassy in New Delhi, he will be the top FAA authority in South Asia on U.S. civil aviation, policies, practices and procedures.
Amin is passionate about aviation safety and will also promote international aviation safety and efficiency, according to a news release.
The Indian American began his FAA career as an air traffic controller and went on to work in many leadership roles.
He is a certified commercial pilot and single and multi-engine flight instructor. He has a professional certificate from MIT and an aeronautical science degree from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, according to his bio.
Amin served four years in the United States Air Force. Earlier, he also served as CEO of Aertron, Inc., a veteran-owned business providing innovative transportation solutions.
His selection as the FAA senior representative for South Asia is timely, in that the aviation safety deficiencies have been illuminated by recent accidents, a news report says.
This region has experienced substantial growth in operations while the Civil Aviation authorities with the responsibility to regulate these flights have neither the numbers nor technical capabilities to keep up with the expanding airlines, noted the report.
