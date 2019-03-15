Indian Muslims and clerics hold posters to condemn the mass shooting that occured at multiple mosques in New Zealand city of Christchurch, during an Islamic seminary in Mumbai on March 14, 2019. A 'right-wing extremist' armed with semi-automatic weapons rampaged through two mosques in the quiet New Zealand city of Christchurch during afternoon prayers on March 15, killing 49 worshippers and wounding dozens more. (Indranil Mukherjee/AFP/Getty Images)