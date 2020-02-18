Former Indian American Colorado congressional candidate Saira Rao, along with African American Regina Jackson, has founded an organization, Race to Dinner, where liberal white women shell out $2,500 to discuss racism over dinner.
Rao and Jackson state on their website that their “mission is simple –reveal the naked truth about racism in America and unleash your power as white women to dismantle it. White women: We are talking about your complicity in upholding white supremacy and keeping Black and brown women down.”
“The dinners are a starting point,” according to Race to Dinner’s about section. “A place to start thinking through how you actively uphold white supremacy every minute of every day. What you do after you leave the dinner is up to you.”
The website explains that this isn’t a delicate dinner conversation, nor are attendees sitting in the audience of a Ted Talk feeling exempt from personal accountability. “This is an intimate, direct conversation about how the white women at the table are complicit in the continued injustices of our white supremacist society and how they can immediately take action,” it says.
Rao and Jackson add that in the end, they are hoping that white women choose gender over whiteness and realize their liberation is directly connected to that of Black, Indigenous and brown women.
Race to Dinner was founded in 2019 during Rao’s congressional run. Jackson joined the campaign and noticed that, as per the website, “throngs of white women were anxious to meet Saira with the sole intent to tell her that they weren’t racist.”
Rao accommodated these meetings for a long time. Then, “done getting berated by white women,” Rao came up with this idea of hosting dinners but with Jackson.
According to the Guardian, the duo has done about 15 dinners in big cities across the U.S. since the spring of 2019. According to the publication, a white woman volunteers to host a dinner in her home for seven other white women. The cost is covered by either the host or is divided up among the guests.
Jackson and Rao believe that liberal white women are “the most receptive audience” unlike white men, who are a lost cause just like the 53 percent of white women who voted for President Trump, Jackson told the Guardian.
“If you did this in a conference room, they’d leave,” Rao told the Guardian. “But wealthy white women have been taught never to leave the dinner table.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.