People stand in a queue as they arrive to get a COVID-19 vaccination at a vaccination center in Lucknow, India, June 2. India-West reported earlier that some Indian American community activists were concerned over the possible negative impact from the use of the term to identify the B.1.617 double mutant variant first identified in India as the “India virus.” Country’s names will no longer be used in the wake of the WHO’s latest ruling. (ANI photo)