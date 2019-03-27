The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission filed a lawsuit March 19 on behalf of an IHOP worker in Plantation, Florida, who alleged that she was repeatedly subjected to sexual harassment by her Indian American boss.
The EEOC filed the lawsuit against Swami Pancake, which owns the IHOP franchise in Plantation, Florida. The suit alleges that Manish Patel, the general manager at the IHOP restaurant in Plantation, Florida, subjected Neleitha Hinson and other female workers to repeated requests for sex, crude sexual comments about their appearance, and unwanted invitations to dinner. In its lawsuit, the EEOC left room for the complaint to become a class action suit.
Patel, 49, works alongside his wife Bina Patel at the same location.
At press time March 22, Anand Patel, principal at Swami Pancake, had not returned a call for comment. A response to the suit had not been filed.
Neither Manish Patel, nor his wife Bina, would come to the phone at the IHOP location at 2 North State Road 7 in Plantation. Employees answering the phone said they did not know when Manish would be available to speak with.
According to the lawsuit, Hinson began working at Patel’s IHOP in 2009 as a server. She reported directly to Manish Patel, who began making unwanted sexual advances shortly after Hinson started working there, alleged the lawsuit.
Patel began asking Hinson out to dinner and would make crude sexually-offensive remarks about her appearance, and he frequently touched Hinson inappropriately, according to the lawsuit, and tried to wrap his arms around her body.
Patel is alleged to have escalated his attack by sitting in the restaurant’s parking lot, waiting for Hinson to finish her shift, and he would then ask her out to dinner or for sex, according to the lawsuit.
Patel also would allegedly block Hinson’s car with his own so that she could not leave the parking area. “Why won’t you kiss me? I won’t let you go home until you kiss me,” he threatened his employee, alleged the lawsuit.
Hinson allegedly told Patel several times to stop his unwanted sexual advances, but her boss continued his pattern of behavior, the lawsuit said.
The lawsuit states that Patel harassed other female employees by making inappropriate sexual comments and advances.
At the beginning of October 2017, Patel reportedly asked Hinson for sex, alleged the lawsuit. India-West is not reporting the comments Patel allegedly further made, as stated in the lawsuit, as they are inappropriate for a general readership.
Four days later, Patel gave Hinson a negative performance review, and also reduced her hours drastically so that she worked only three days rather than six, according to the lawsuit.
The lawsuit states that the loss of wages had an enormous economic impact on Hinson’s life, as she was forced to resign a job she had held for eight years.
The lawsuit seeks an unspecified monetary award for back wages and compensation for pain and suffering.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.