The family of Fiji Indian American police officer Cpl. Ronil Singh, who was killed in December during a routine traffic stop, has come out in support of President Donald Trump for his words in the wake of Singh’s death.
At a May 15 memorial service at the White House, Anamika Singh, the slain Newman, California, police officer’s widow, took the microphone to thank the president for reaching out to her and the family.
Carrying her 10-month-old son on her hip, the widow had not planned to speak but changed her mind after listening to her brother-in-law, Reggie Singh, speak to the crowd, according to reports.
Trump introduced the young widow, saying, “She said ‘no, no, I don’t want to speak. Actually, I do.’ I like that. I think it’s great.”
Noting that she had not properly thanked Trump in the office, she began, “I actually want to thank you personally, you’re the only one that actually reached out and gave your condolences to the family, and it actually means a lot to all of our law enforcement families that are here, for the sacrifice my husband and his brothers in blue and sisters in blue have given,” according to a Daily Caller report.
“Every family sitting here wants justice for what happened to their loved ones,” she added. “And that’s what I want for my husband.”
Just before she spoke, Reggie Singh told the crowd that his family supported Trump, also noting that he had been the one to reach out when the family was suffering after Cpl. Singh’s death, the report said.
“I would like to thank every single law enforcement officer over here,” he said, according to the publication.
“What you guys go through, I’ve heard stories from my brother. This man over here (Trump), the Singh family supports him. Whatever he is doing for law enforcement, we support him. His team at the White House has reached out to us multiple times, multiple times,” Singh continued. “I don’t think that has ever happened before ever. This man is amazing, and my family supports him. Thank you.”
Singh was killed in the line of duty by a man who was in the country illegally in December 2018.
Singh had pulled the man over during a traffic stop the day after Christmas. During the stop, the man opened fire, killing Singh and wounding his K-9 partner. The suspect was caught by police two days later. (See India-West story here: https://bit.ly/2wcklIS)
As a way of honoring Singh, U.S. Rep. Josh Harder, D-Calif., announced the Corporal Ronil Singh and Fallen Heroes Scholarship Act.
The bill would guarantee that all children and spouses of law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty have access to federal Pell Grants, it said.
