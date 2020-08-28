Indian American Sonam Patel is shown here with her late husband Yogesh Patel, who was killed Aug. 11 evening at his motel in Cleveland, Mississippi, by a former guest who repeatedly struck him with a bottle. Sonam Patel told India-West she has been unable to perform last rites for her husband as the Bolivar County, Mississippi coroner’s office has not yet released the body. “We are Hindus. We are not supposed to keep the body for so long,” Patel said through tears. (photo courtesy of Sonam Patel)