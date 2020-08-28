Indian American Sonam Patel, the wife of Cleveland, Mississippi motelier Yogesh Patel who was killed Aug. 18 by a former guest who repeatedly struck him with a bottle, said she cannot perform last rites for her husband as the coroner’s office will not give her his body.
“We are Hindus. We are not supposed to keep the body for so long,” Patel told India-West through copious tears. Her husband’s relatives, who arrived last week from Gujarat, have been calling the coroner’s office, which has told them that — because of the COVID-19 pandemic — there has been a long queue of bodies for which autopsies need to be performed.
According to a report issued by the Cleveland Police Department, Yogesh Ishwarbhai Patel, 45, owner of the Delta Inn, had an altercation with a resident, Kentarrus Williams, over damage to a room door, and — under the watch of police officers — had him evicted from the premises, after refunding him for the days remaining in his hotel stay. Once Williams left, police officers also left.
A short while later, Williams returned, on the guise of picking up some of his belongings. Patel told Williams he had to leave the premises.
Three witnesses later reported to police that Williams went to his former room; Patel followed him there. The suspect then allegedly began attacking Patel with a one-liter gin bottle. As Williams ran off the property, one witness, Lareiko Love, went to go help Patel, who was bleeding from his head and face.
Cleveland Police Officer B. Moorman arrived at the scene and found the badly-wounded Patel. The victim was air-lifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, Mississippi, where he died the following morning. Williams was arrested at a nearby motel later that day. An administrative official at the Bolivar, Mississippi County jail told India-West that Williams was being held there on bail of $500,000. He has not yet entered a plea, according to the official, who said a date for arraignment has not yet been set.
Sonam Patel told India-West the family initially had some trouble determining where her dead husband’s body was being kept: she and Yogesh lived in Bolivar County, but he died at the hospital in Jackson, which is in Hinds County. Family member Kumar Patel told India-West the body was brought Aug. 26 to the crime lab in Bolivar County, where an autopsy should soon be performed.
“I am really hurt about this, but I can’t do anything,” said Sonam Patel. “We are just praying, but I don’t know when I will see my husband again.”
“I have never been so scared,” the widow told India-West, recalling the night her husband was killed. “My mind was lost. I didn’t know what to do.”
Two other guests at the hotel took over, called 911 and tended to Patel, who was on the ground, bleeding profusely.
That night, the hospital called Sonam Patel to say they were taking extensive measures, but nothing was working. The next morning, the hospital called Sonam again to say that they planned to move him off life support. Yogesh Patel died shortly after.
“I just want to know that Williams can never be released,” Sonam Patel said of her husband’s suspected murderer. Ila Patel, a cousin of Yogesh, told India-West: “We want to see him in prison forever. There was no reason for him to kill Yogesh.”
Ila Patel described Yogesh Patel as a gentle, quiet, and kind person. “He never had trouble with anyone. And he was always trying to make friends with everyone.
Yogesh Patel hailed from a village near Bardoli in Gujarat. Sonam is from Navsari, Gujarat. The victim’s brother-in-law, sister, and father are here to take care of last rites, which will be performed in the U.S. Yogesh’s mother, and his older sister and brother have remained in India.
Sonam and Yogesh were married five years ago. They immigrated to the U.S. in 2015 and bought the 15-room Delta Inn three years ago.
Meanwhile, Alpa Patel, a Southern California businesswoman who is not related to the family, has set up two fundraisers to help Sonam with funeral expenses and related expenses. “These types of tragedies are so common in the Gujarati community, but a lot of it doesn’t get reported,” Patel told India-West.
“Sonam is just living day to day,” she said, noting that the widow has no car and no life insurance. Alpa Patel said Sonam is afraid of returning to the motel.
Patel has set up fundraisers on Facebook — https://www.facebook.com/donate/904693343353332/1741987875969554/, which has raised more than $13,000 — and GoFundMe:
https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-loving-memory-of-yogesh-patel, which has raised $13,173.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.