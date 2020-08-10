Distantly echoing the man who won the White House four years ago on a “Buy American, Hire American” platform, the Democratic Party released a draft of its 2020 party platform July 21, stating its support for products stamped “Made in America,” and protecting American jobs.
“Democrats will fight for every American job and will make sure American workers have a fair shot in the global economy,” said the Democratic Party in its platform. “For too long, the global trading system has failed to keep its promises to American workers. Too many corporations have rushed to outsource jobs, and too many countries have reneged on commitments to be honest and transparent partners.”
“We will not negotiate any new trade deals before first investing in American competitiveness at home,” said the party in its platform. However, it emphasized its commitment to working with India, stating: “We will continue to invest in our strategic partnership with India — the world’s largest democracy, a nation of great diversity, and a growing Asia-Pacific power.” The one sentence commitment was the only mention of India in the platform.
The 80-page document was generally vague on business immigration issues. It did not specifically mention expansion of the H-1B program or any guest worker program, vaguely stating instead: “We support awarding visas for permanent, employment-based immigration in a way that is responsive to labor market needs. We want to attract and keep talent in this country.”
“A 21st century immigration system that honors our values is an essential prerequisite not just to recovering from the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression, but to strengthening our democracy and guaranteeing America’s long-term economic competitiveness. That’s why Democrats believe in improving and increasing opportunities for legal, permanent immigration,” stated the party in its platform.
The party pledged to eliminate family-based green card backlogs and to reform the system to speed up family-based visas. But it did not address the issue of employment-based green cards, which have kept more than half a million H-1B visa holders and their families in a queue lasting anywhere from 53 to 80 years, even after an application is approved. Currently, only 7 percent of employment-based green cards are allotted to nationals of each country per year; unused green cards from countries with fewer applicants are not added back to the pool of available green cards. Indian American immigration advocates have asked for the per-country cap to be removed, with the aim of relieving the backlog.
The document also did not state whether the Democratic Party would allow work authorization for the spouses of H-1B holders. In 2017, the Trump Administration announced it was ending the H4-EAD program, which allowed H-4 visa holders, the spouses of H-1B workers, to work. The administration has not yet issued a final rule, keeping more than 100,000 H-4 visa holders with work authorization — largely women from India, whose professional skills often match or exceed those of their husbands — on tenterhooks for the past three and a half years.
Without specifically mentioning the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program — one of the many political footballs of the Trump Administration — the Democratic Party avowed its support for a path to citizenship for undocumented workers, students, and children.
“(They) are an essential part of our economy and of the fabric of our nation.” The party stated its support for family reunification, and said it would prioritize children separated from their families.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.