FULLERTON, Calif. — Inspirational speaker and mindset coach Rahul Kapoor Jain, addressing attendees at an event held here at the Holiday Inn, set the place afire with his energy and talk. From Nov. 8-10 Jain launched his popular ‘Ignite Your Inner Potential’ program to an eager audience.
The program started with a prayer and Jain quickly embarked on getting the participants on board with his line of thinking, quickly astonishing them. Each participant was given an iron rod and asked to bend it with the power of their neck. The experience, with every single person succeeding, according to a press release, had them elated at the unexpectedness of it. Jain emphasized the need for the brain to be wired towards making decisions, backed by taking action, being persistent and overcoming inner fears.
Day two was spent understanding the self, using the DISC profile. Attendees were given access to their behavioral patterns and were able to view how it is modified when working with others or while experiencing extreme pressure. Jain then explained the “deep secrets of the brain,” explained the conscious and subconscious mind, and how the latter can play havoc with our health when repression and rage is involved. The day concluded with the learning and experiencing of the five steps of forgiveness. It created many intense moments for the participants, helping them release the pain they were suffering from for years.
The final day was called the “day of transformation” where Jain put those in attendance in a trance and helped resolve their many inner conflicts, added the release. He also shared the profound concept of Leshya and helped people understand how their emotions create an imbalance in the chemical flow in the body and make them physically and mentally ill. All the participants will now undergo a 90-days follow-up session to crystalize their learnings and sustain their experience.
Jain told India-West the program is a result of over 20 years of intense research and crafted working with spiritual and business leader, sports and film stars, and scientists and doctors.
The program was supported by the Sarva Mangal Family Trust, Joy of Sharing Foundation and Subhash and Priti Khara. Dr. Nitin Shah and Kinna Gandhi, Priti and Subhash Khara, and Mihir and Minal Gandhi, along with many other volunteers, played a significant role in bringing Jain to Los Angeles.
For more information visit: www.rahulkapoor.in or contact hello@rahulkapoor.in
