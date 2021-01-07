Three Indian American women, Dr. Manju Sheth, Dr. Deepa Jhaveri and Shaleen Sheth, who recently launched ‘Women who win# Dreamcatchers’, were awarded the Leadership in Women Empowerment Award by the Indian Medical Association of New England Dec. 12 at its virtual annual gala.
The platform was honored for "Leadership in Women Empowerment" as the "President's Award," IMANE said in a news release.
Founded in 1978, IMANE, one of the oldest Indian medical associations in the U.S., is for Indian American medical professionals in the New England area.
‘Women who win# Dreamcatchers’ is a global media platform sharing dreams, passions and life lessons of a woman's journey, emphasizing women empowerment across all ages, industries and backgrounds, and bringing women from around the world together daily with inspiring, relatable and relevant original stories, the release said.
The platform has featured exclusive interviews, skill shares, webinars, podcasts, among others, focusing on business, policy, technology, social activism, arts and lifestyle, global recipes, women’s health and more, with trailblazing contributors across all fields, the release added.
“This year with the pandemic and other challenges being faced in the world right now, ‘Women who win’ brings positivity and inspiration, reminding women to continue chasing their dreams and make it a reality,” Manju Sheth said in a statement.
‘Women Who Win’ has done outstanding work for global women’s health and wellness through weekly articles and webinars, bringing together providers and patients around the world, IMANE notes.
This year, they have brought expertise from renowned specialists in topics such as allergies, nutrition and wellness, pulmonary, and dental care during Covid-19, it said.
Further, they highlighted discussions in healthcare policy, including gender gaps in healthcare, affordable healthcare and creating change with leading health reform pioneer Rosemarie Day.
They have also brought in the patients’ perspective, sharing women’s powerful journeys with breast and colon cancer, the release continued.
"The work of a small group of thoughtful and passionate individuals can change the world. I never doubted this sentiment but, there is a difference in believing it and experiencing it first-hand,” IMANE president Dr. Dhrumil Shah said.
“This year the work of three women in our community, two of them being IMANE leaders Dr. Manju Sheth, Dr. Deepa Jhaveri, and Shaleen Sheth, have done extraordinary work to empower women globally in these tough times,” Shah added.
According to the IMANE president, ‘Women Who Win #Dreamcatchers’ has become a platform full of inspirational stories, life lessons of women's journeys and insights from topics such as humanitarian, social and entrepreneurial causes, the release said.
“I am amazed each time their stories come out on how powerful an impact it is making in our global sentiment as they fuel positivity, inclusion, diversity and collaboration,” Shah continued. “We at IMANE are proud to partner with ‘Women Who Win’ on the Women's Health Series webinars, where we bring global experts and speakers on key healthcare related topics. I would like to congratulate the ‘Women Who Win’ team for their ongoing success in changing the world one story at a time.”
From the stories of social activists fighting to end gender-based violence and the life of a female pilot flying planes for humanity, to a woman building 2200 schools for girls in remote areas, trailblazing millennials, and women overcoming adversities and challenges of daily life, the platform has something for everyone, the release said.
Sheth is a board-certified internist, currently serving patients at Beth Israel Lahey Hospital in the Boston region in Massachusetts and has been a big advocate for empowerment of women, the release adds.
She has also served on the board of the Asian Task Force Against Domestic Violence and as the chairperson of Saheli, a Boston-based organization whose mission is to empower South Asian women to lead safe and healthy lives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.