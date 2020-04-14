Several leaders in the San Francisco Bay Area have provided millions of dollars in private donations to help residents and businesses in San Francisco affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
The San Francisco Chronicle reports that, among those providing more than $8.7 million in donations, Aneel Bhusri, Pleasanton, California-based Workday chief executive, was donating a large sum to the Give2SF fund.
Bhusri provided $1 million to the fund that was established last month, according to the report.
The Indian American cofounded Workday with Dave Duffield, the founder of PeopleSoft. He started his career in the early 1990s at business software firm PeopleSoft, where he rose to become vice chairman.
Previously, he worked as an associate at Norwest Venture Partners and as a corporate finance analyst at Morgan Stanley.
Bhusri has also served as an advisory partner at Greylock Partners, a venture capital firm that he has been associated with since 1999. He also has served as a member of the boards of Intel and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Centerm abd previously served on the boards of Data Domain, Pure Storage, Okta and Cloudera.
Many others provided large amounts of their personal net worth to help the fund. Among them were Ann and Gordon Getty, who is the son of oil tycoon J. Paul Getty; and Hellman Foundation, with each contributing $1 million.
Venture capitalist Michael Moritz and wife Harriet Heyman’s Crankstart Foundation gave $500,000, as did Google and the Stupski Foundation. Bank of America gave $200,000. Tom Preston-Werner, the founder of GitHub, and his wife, Theresa, gave $250,000.
Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi gave a personal gift of $100,000. Kyle Vogt and Dan Kan, executives of General Motors-owned self-driving car company Cruise, gave a personal gift totaling $100,000. Mark Pincus, chairman of Zynga, contributed $100,000, as did Nion McEvoy, chairman of Chronicle Books, the report said.
Other contributors include Comcast, Grammarly, Microsoft’s LinkedIn division, Slack, Waymo, venture capitalist Ron Conway, philanthropist Dede Wilsey, the Lisa Stone Pritzker Family Foundation and the John Pritzker Family Fund, it said.
Salesforce initially contributed $1.5 million to establish the fund, and Wells Fargo contributed $150,000. The donations will help provide shelter, food and other financial assistance to San Francisco residents, small businesses and nonprofits, according to the Chronicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.