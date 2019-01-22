A New Jersey man accused of conning 83 senior citizens out of $25,000 is scheduled to be sentenced in March after admitting he was part of an international computer scam.
The Newbury Port News reports Mohammed Alam, 25, of Edison, N.J., pleaded guilty during a hearing on Jan. 7 to third degree theft of moveable property and ordered to pay back $25,000 to his victims, according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office.
Under a plea agreement reached with Middlesex County Assistant Prosecutor Russell Curley, Alam will be sentenced to probation and must pay full restitution of $25,000. He is scheduled to be sentenced March 8 in New Brunswick, N.J., by Superior Court Judge Benjamin Bucca, the publication said.
Alam conspired with people from a call center in India that used his Edison-based company, Infusion Micro, LLC, to accept payments from unsuspecting victims, it said.
The scam was initially uncovered by Detective Sgt. Aaron Wojtkowski of the Newbury Police Department, when a Newbury resident reported she had been contacted by someone on behalf of Microsoft. The caller claimed the elderly victim had a problem with her computer and for a fee they could fix the problem remotely, according to the report.
Alam would call elderly people and eventually gain access to sensitive information on their computers. Weeks or months later he would call them back or tell them to call another number if their computers experienced more technical problems. The investigation showed that Alam acted as a “mule,” laundering the victims’ money through a bank account he controlled. he kept a part of the money and sent the rest overseas to India, according to a Newbury police press release, the report added.
According to Wojtkowski, the Newbury victim was scammed out of roughly $600.
The investigation found that between Aug.1, 2015 to Jan. 1, 2018, the scam cheated residents living in Massachusetts, as well as residents in Arizona, Colorado, North Carolina, New York, Pennsylvania and Virginia, the report said.
The case was referred to the Edison Police Department when Newbury police traced the payment to the Edison-based company, Infusion Micro, LLC, which was owned by the defendant. Alam was arrested and charged by Detective Leslie Yackel of the Edison Police Department on June 12, 2018, it said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.