“Guru Nanak, Founder of Sikhism, Life and Legacy,” the first-ever documentary in English on Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism, will be seen all over the country during the Christmas holidays.
World Channel, through public TV stations, will show this film Dec. 24-25 “during prime time in all time zones in the country targeting 80 percent of the United States,” according to a press release, which added that there will be “97 prime time airings in 68 cities and 151 airings in total in 86 cities.”
The film will reach 71 million households and will potentially reach 170 million people, said the release.
Directors Jerry Krell and Adam Krell of Auteur Productions spent 10 months to produce the film, which was shot in India, Pakistan and various parts of the U.S.
Its release in 2019 coincided with the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak.
Besides narrating the Guru’s history and key points of his teachings, the documentary features prominent Sikh luminaries such as Grammy nominee Snatam Kaur and Hoboken, New Jersey, Mayor Ravi Bhalla.
They also interviewed authors like Dr. Nikky Guninder Kaur, Mark Juergensmeyer, Ambassador Ahmed Akbar, Ambassador Navtej Sarna, Robert Thurman, Bishop John Chane and Kamla Kapur.
“I feel privileged to work on this film and it was a great learning experience for me and my team. We feel that the world needs to know about Guru Nanak who was ahead of his times,” said Jerry Krell. “The documentary will serve as a worldwide educational outreach catalyst for community, dialogue and interfaith understanding.”
The National Sikh Campaign has supported the making of this documentary.
“This film which interweaves the story of Guru Nanak’s life, and how his spiritual legacy is carried out by outstanding Sikh Americans in science, medicine, arts, and public service, will no doubt create much needed awareness about him,” said Shawn Ghuman, co-founder of the National Sikh Campaign.
The film has received many awards at various film festivals, including the ‘Best Director,’ the ‘Best International Documentary,’ and the ‘Best Cinematography’ awards.
Gurwin Singh Ahuja, co-founder and executive director of NSC, expressed his excitement at this national broadcast, saying: “Although Guru Nanak founded the fifth-largest religion in the world, Americans and the western world know little about him. We are very confident that his message and this film will be received very positively all over America.”
Amritpal Singh, Chair of NSC, added: “This is perhaps the greatest exposure about Guru Nanak and we are very pleased that this will help in dispelling some of the misunderstandings about Sikhs and Sikhism.”
Dr. Rajwant Singh, founder of EcoSikh, said, “Guru Nanak’s ideas of equality for all, gender empowerment, service to others and devotion to the environment are more needed than ever. The world is divided in so many ways. This is why this film can play a major role in spreading his positive message.”
For local listings, visit www.sikhcampaign.org/documentary.
