The World Hindu Council of America Nov. 3 concluded its three-day Threads 2019 conference in Woburn, Massachusetts, during which it offered the attendees
thought-provoking and captivating deliberations.
Hindu American thinkers, artists, educators, writers, public policy makers, scientists, medical professionals, technologists, entrepreneurs and business leaders came together on one platform to share their stories and journeys, celebrate their accomplishments and share ideas for brighter and better America for future generations, according to a council news release.
The conference opened with the ceremonial Shankh Naad, Ganesh Stuti, lighting of the lamp by dignitaries.
Convener Dr. Jai Bansal welcomed the more than 400 dignitaries from across the U.S. and Canada, and noting how Hindu Indian Americans have integrated into the fabric of American culture while retaining their own identity.
Woburn Mayor Scott Galvin said, “Our Hindu American neighbors have strengthened our community in many ways, including our economy, knowledge, culture and community engagement.”
In a written statement, Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito welcomed the delegates as well and said, “The conference is an excellent opportunity for Hindu Americans from various backgrounds to share their stories and journeys and to discuss ways to further increase recognition of their contributions.”
Infinity Foundation founder Rajiv Malhotra was a keynote speaker. During his speech, he explained how Hindu Americans have contributed to the American society at large. He summoned the delegates to take a leadership role in defining and integrating authentic Hindu values in the American mosaic.
“We Hindu Americans need to lead to redefine the American exceptionalism while maintaining mutual respect,” Malhotra said.
Co-chair of the conference Sanjay Kaul expressed the essence of the conference and how Hindus from all over the world have worked hard to realize their American dream and are making their ‘Karma Bhoomi’ America stronger and a better society for their future generation, the release said.
He also talked about how the conference will put a spotlight on varied arenas of activity where Hindu Americans have shone brightly, it said.
The second day started with morning Ragas, followed by a panel discussion about the pursuit of Indian arts and aesthetics in the Americas.
The experts from the world of performing arts, culinary, music and literature collaborated in telling the story of their personal journey as the carriers of their Vedic heritage, according to the release.
In an absorbing panel discussion, successful entrepreneurs from Hindu American community explored opportunities in the U.S.-India commercial relationship as well as the impact of this commercial relationship on the rest of the global economy, it said.
The session on Public Services and Advocacy generated discourse among three state congressmen and two public policy advocates, with a focus on mechanisms to expand the role, visibility and influence of Hindu Americans in public policy domains, the council said.
The panelists discussed how to effectively train, mentor, and develop support systems and networks for young Hindu Americans to enter and succeed in the public square, according to the news release.
The session on Holistic Living focused on the realization that individual parts are deeply interconnected and explicable only by reference to the whole.
Another panel on Innovation, comprised of highly accomplished entrepreneurs, investors and eminent scientists shared their own life stories and discussed how all of them believe in risk taking and outside-the-box thinking.
The panel on the ethics of emerging lifesaving therapies and technologies engaged in a refreshing discussion on the innovation in Healthcare.
The last panel session of the day focused on the science of consciousness and lessons from modern science and Vedanta.
The second day’s proceedings ended with a series of five-to-six minutes long lightning talks by 12 enterprising speakers on the varied topics of arts, music, advocacy, medicine, artificial intelligence, financial literacy and holistic living.
The final day started with a discussion about how a society’s ability to prosper and growth depends upon its people’s edification.
A panel of educators, thought leaders, researchers and administrators shared their varied experiences and personal stories to inspire future educators, the release said.
