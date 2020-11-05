On the occasion of its 50th anniversary, the World Hindu Council of America, or the Vishwa Hindu Parishad America, inaugurated its first Hindu center in the U.S. Oct. 24 in Sugar Grove, Illinois.
An intimate group of the organization’s leaders and their families were joined by Consul General of India in Chicago Amit Kumar and Sugar Grove Mayor Sean Michels.
The center’s mission is to bring the Hindu community together, celebrate Hindu culture and heritage and pass it on to the next generation, according to a press release.
As per Hindu tradition, a yagna was performed and presided over by the president of the Chicago chapter, Indian American Nirav Patel; vice presidents Vinesh Virani and Harindra Mangrola; secretary Shailesh Rajput, Midwest coordinator Sanjay Shah, and VHPA joint general secretary Amitabh Mittal and their spouses.
Strict social distancing norms were maintained, including limiting the number of people, added the press release.
Consul General Kumar congratulated the organization for its efforts in bringing this ambitious project to fruition while Mayor Michels lauded the Indian American community for their substantial contributions to the U.S.
The center, located at 200 N. Bond St, Sugar Grove, Illinois, stands on a 2.7-acre plot of land and has a built-up area of 16,000 sq. feet.
The center will offer services to the Indian American Hindu community, including Balvihar for children, Vedic math classes, and women’s self-defense classes, among other activities, the organization stated in the press release. It will also be available for social gatherings and office space rentals.
For more information, contact: Info@vhpachicago.org.
