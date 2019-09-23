Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi speaks at the Climate Action Summit at the United Nations on Sept. 23 in New York City. While the United States will not be participating, China and about 70 other countries are expected to make announcements concerning climate change. The summit at the U.N. comes after a worldwide Youth Climate Strike Sept. 20, which saw millions of young people around the world demanding action to address the climate crisis. (Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)