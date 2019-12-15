The Worldwide Education Fund of the Dallas Foundation Nov. 26 announced that it had signed a new memorandum of understanding with Project Mala for the fourth phase of scholarships to pay tuition fees and two meals a day of 10 secondary school students in the Uttar Pradesh state in India for one year.
The objective of the project is to educate marginalized students in India and break the cycle of generational poverty through education, a news release said.
These students come from one of the most underprivileged areas of areas of Mirzapur and Varanasi District, it said.
This scholarship program supports deserving students as they study in reputed learning programs with access to quality international education and access to training in English language skills, according to the news release.
WEF aims to bring change in the lives of these children and through them change in their communities.
Through education proper health care and diet, these students will be agents of change in their vulnerable and disadvantaged community and eventually break the cycle of multi-generational poverty, it said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.