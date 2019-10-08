Yale University’s incoming inaugural associate dean for diversity, equity and inclusion at the university’s School of Public Health’s, associate professor Mayur Desai, is eager to start in his new post.
A four-time recipient of the YSPH Distinguished Teaching Award, the school’s highest honor, Desai recently talked with the university in a report about diversity, equity and inclusion at YSPH and some of his plans moving forward.
“Even as we work to further diversify our student body, staff, and faculty, I think it’s important to recognize and appreciate our diversity along so many axes. I want to work with YSPH’s Diversity Committee, affinity groups, student diversity ambassadors, and anyone with ideas to share, to find ways of celebrating our diversity and making sure that everyone in our community feels a genuine sense of belonging and of feeling supported, especially in this divisive political climate,” he told the university.
Desai said that will take the form of not only continuing student-led activities, such as the annual intersectionality dinner, but also supporting the creation of new affinity groups and community-wide initiatives.
The Indian American noted that one of the many great things about people in public health is their unwavering commitment to equity, justice and improving the health and well-being of the communities that they serve.
“I would like to see some of that passion directed inward in order to make sure everyone at YSPH feels welcomed, valued and respected to improve our collective well-being,” he said.
The public health school, he said, has long offered both epidemiology and policy courses focused on health disparities. In recent years, it has expanded the curriculum to include courses addressing stigma and the health of marginalized populations, as well as a new core course for all MPH students focused on social justice and health equity.
“Students will examine how historical and current systems of privilege and power create unequal burdens of disease and disability that are avoidable and unjust,” he said. “Students also will develop organizing, advocacy, and policy skills to advance health equity and justice. The new concentration will combine rigorous academic training with experiential learning. This is an exciting, innovative development that builds on YSPH’s mission, vision, and commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion, and I look forward to enthusiastically supporting it however I can.”
Desai said he has always been drawn to the idea of contributing to the public good and advancing social justice.
“I suspect that, like most of us in public health, I see our work – which affects everyone in every community – as rooted in social justice. I’ve had an opportunity to learn from and work with amazing colleagues on a range of projects – from studying the quality of care provided to veterans with psychiatric and substance use disorders to developing quality measures for Medicare beneficiaries, and from studying infectious and non-communicable diseases in numerous settings to strengthening health systems in low-income countries,” Desai noted.
The new associate dean said he discovered public health and realized that he’d found his calling.
“Like so many individuals of color who grew up in an immigrant family, I have painful memories of people hurling racial slurs at my parents because of their accent and dress. My family and I have been told to go back to where we came from,” he said.
“Nevertheless, I believe in the inherent goodness of people and in our capacity to do great things when we see our diversity as a strength, respect one another, and value everyone’s contributions,” Desai added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.