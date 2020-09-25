The Blavatnik Family Foundation and the New York Academy of Sciences Sept. 23 announced three winners and six finalists of the 2020 Blavatnik Regional Awards for Young Scientists, including Indian American Shruti Puri.
The announcement coincided with National Postdoc Appreciation Week, with the awards honoring outstanding postdoctoral scientists from academic research institutions across New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, and recognizing researchers in three scientific categories: life sciences, physical sciences and engineering, and chemistry, a news release noted.
Puri, who was nominated by Yale University, did not win in the physical sciences and engineering category, but was named a finalist.
An associate professor at Yale, Puri was recognized for her extraordinary theoretical discoveries in quantum information storage and quantum computing.
In quantum computing systems, error (noise) is an obstacle to accuracy and computational advantage.
Puri’s rigorous theoretical and mathematical treatment of error led to the discovery of a completely new way of storing information in microwave photons (quanta of light), known as the Kerr-cat quantum bit.
Puri’s discovery makes the path towards scalable quantum computing technologies truly possible, by tailoring the errors affecting the quantum bit in such a way that they become relatively easy to correct.
Puri was recently been promoted to a tenure-track position at Yale.
A distinguished jury of leading scientists and engineers from across the New York region selects, in each category, one winner, who is awarded a $30,000 unrestricted prize; and two finalists, who are each awarded $10,000.
For the 2020 competition, there were 154 outstanding nominations from 24 academic institutions in the New York metropolitan region.
The 2020 Blavatnik Regional Awards winners and finalists will be honored alongside the 2020 and 2021 Blavatnik National Awards honorees in September 2021 at an event at the American Museum of Natural History in New York.
