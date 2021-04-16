The Yale School of Medicine April 1 announced that researcher Dr. Rohan Khera, assistant professor of medicine and investigator at the Center for Outcomes Research and Evaluation, has received a K23 career development grant from the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute.
Khera is a cardiologist with expertise in data science, health policy and healthcare quality, Yale said in a news release.
The grant, “Evaluating and Improving Utilization of Evidence-Based Medical Therapy in Patients with Heart Failure using Automated Tools in the Electronic Health Record,” allows Khera to develop automated tools that incorporate both structured and unstructured data elements from the electronic health record in defining care quality.
His work will use advanced machine learning models and natural language processing to better phenotype patients with heart failure, with the goal to personalize their care and improve their outcomes.
Khera’s research focuses on systematically incorporating the input from patients and clinicians in developing these tools, and improving upon current approaches of collecting data for quality measurement and improvement, the release said.
In his previous work, the Indian American researcher indicated that both the incidence of heart failure and adverse health outcomes among patients with heart failure continue to be major challenges, and improving the quality of care could improve the health of patients with this disease.
Mentors on the grant include Yale Cardiovascular Medicine faculty Harlan Krumholz, Eric Velazquez and Erica Spatz. Other mentors include faculty in clinical informatics, Cynthia Brandt and Ted Melnick, and in computer science, Dragomir Radev.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.