Yale College junior Isha Dalal has been named the recipient of the 2020 Douglas A. Beck Prize by the Jackson Institute for Global Affairs.
The $1,000 award is given to Global Affairs undergraduates who have demonstrated a deep interest in and commitment to global affairs, according to a press release May 14. Winners are selected based on high academic achievement, leadership potential, personal integrity and commitment to public service.
Dalal, who is concentrating in data policy, said she chose the global affairs major because it is an interdisciplinary field that allows her to explore many dimensions of an issue.
The Indian American student has also taken advantage of the opportunity to attend public talks at Jackson and take classes with senior fellows, said the release. Learning from practitioners has been especially valuable, she said, adding that she developed a close relationship with Jackson Senior Fellow Robert Ford, a retired U.S. ambassador, by taking his “Turning Points in American Foreign Policy” class this spring.
“He’s one of the professors that I would genuinely say has been an incredible mentor,” Dalal said. “He has taught us how to think like diplomats, to understand what the history of U.S. foreign policy looks like, and how to analyze it moving forward. His class and his insight have really informed my career path,” she said.
Outside the classroom, Dalal is involved in South Asian Americans in Public Service, a new student organization that she founded at Yale. The organization, part of a growing national movement, hosts guest speakers, produces a political magazine, and facilitates mentorship opportunities for its members.
Last summer, Dalal interned at the United Nations World Food Program in Italy working on food security in Level 3 Emergency countries.
Dalal’s career interests include policy-building, policy analysis, and data policy and governance, according to the release.
