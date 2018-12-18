Yale University announced Dec. 5 the recipients of the annual Poorvu Family Fund for Academic Innovation, with Indian American Madhu Venkadesan among the three individuals honored.
Venkadesan is an assistant professor of mechanical engineering and materials science. He studies the biomechanics and control of animal movement and develops mechanisms inspired by those studies, the university said.
His lab uses human subject experiments, control theory, dynamics, and robotics to understand how evolution affects the way humans and animals walk, run, throw, grasp, and control their bodies, and in biologically inspired machines built in the lab, it said.
Venkadesan combines a wide range of fields including mechanical engineering, biomedical sciences and engineering, evolutionary biology, anthropology, and applied mathematics. He teaches courses in neuromuscular biomechanics and mechatronics, the university added.
He earned a bachelor’s from IIT Madras, and his master’s and doctorate from Cornell University.
In addition to Venkadesan, associate professor of American studies Laura Barraclough and assistant professor of psychology Dylan Gee were named recipients.
