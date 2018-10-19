AMHERST, N.Y. — Police in western New York are trying to find a 14-year-old boy from India who went missing from his tour group.
Amherst police say Gursewak Singh was last seen in the Buffalo suburb of Amherst at about 9 p.m. Oct. 17.
Police say he was wearing a gray sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and a turban. He's about 5-feet-6 inches tall and 140 pounds.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Amherst police at (716) 689-1311.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.