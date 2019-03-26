Rajat Gupta, former Goldman Sachs board member and retired head of McKinsey & Co., has said he is innocent, despite his insider trading conviction nearly seven years ago.
Gupta sat down with CNBC for his first interview since he was released from prison in 2016 and continues to claim innocence to the allegations, and that he hopes to rebuild his life.
After being convicted in October 2012, the Indian American former executive went through the appeals process before spending 19 months in prison.
Gupta told CNBC's Andrew Ross Sorkin that he is innocent, despite being found guilty by a jury of three counts of securities fraud and one conspiracy charge, and not guilty on two other charges.
He said in a tell-all interview that ran about 45 minutes that his biggest regrets are speaking too freely about Goldman's corporate secrets, and not testifying at his trial, CNBC said.
"I was going to testify. And in the very end, they wore me down and convinced me I shouldn't. And to me, it was a personal failure," he said in the interview.
Gupta was convicted of illegally sharing information about Goldman Sachs to hedge fund manager Raj Rajaratnam, who is serving 11 years in prison for insider trading.
The case involving Gupta revolved around the day in 2008 when Warren Buffett agreed to invest in Goldman Sachs. After the board discussed that investment, Gupta was charged with calling Rajaratnam just 16 seconds later and divulging the Buffett news, reports said.
At the time of his sentencing, Gupta was one of the most prominent figures to face prison in the government's widespread crackdown on insider trading, the CNBC report noted.
Gupta told CNBC that he spent time with Rajaratnam in prison, and ultimately forgave him.
"We played Scrabble in prison together. We played chess. We had breakfast together," Gupta said. "I told him, 'Raj, I am here because of you.' He's not the apologizing type, so he didn't say, 'I'm sorry.'"
Despite forgiving Rajaratnam, Gupta in the interview condemned Preet Bharara, the federal prosecutor who sent him to prison.
He maintains that he doesn't remember speaking to Rajaratnam after the Goldman board meeting, or revealing any Buffett news, and that the prosecution's narrative about him is false, he continued in the interview (which can be seen in full here: https://cnb.cx/2OreKXm).
Gupta, wanting to rebuild his life, has been consulting in India and spending time with family, but says that he is not connecting with former friends and business colleagues.
Gupta also served as a top advisor to the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. He said in the interview that when he was sentenced, Gates had been supportive and initially refused to accept Gupta's resignation.
In his new book, "Mind Without Fear," Gupta talks about his career downfall and recalls the moment he learned he was under investigation to when he was finally released from prison, the CNBC report said.
His biggest piece of advice: "Don't get too attached to anything — your reputation, your accomplishments or any of it," Gupta said, according to CNBC.
