A transient male in Fremont, Calif., was arrested June 20 and charged with a hate crime as well as assault with a deadly weapon for allegedly shouting racist obscenities as he threw rocks and brandished a stick at three South Asian American victims, whom he believed were Muslims.
John Mata, 55, was arrested by Fremont police near the site of the crime. He was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, brandishing a weapon, a hate crime, and a parole violation.
Mata is being held in a Fremont jail and was scheduled to be arraigned June 21. If he does not make bail, the suspect will be transferred to Santa Rita Jail in Dublin, Calif.
Geneva Bosques, a spokeswoman for the Fremont Police Department, told India-West that the victims’ names are not being released — upon their request — as they fear for their safety. One of the victims was directly hit with a rock, but none required medical care, she said.
The three male victims are Fremont residents between the ages of 29 and 31. The city has a large Indian American community.
According to Bosques and a statement from Fremont police, Mata allegedly threw a rock at two men having a conversation around midnight outside in their apartment complex. The two men looked around to see who threw it and saw Mata peeking over a concrete wall. They then took cover and tried to talk to the suspect.
The two victims then walked to the other side of the concrete wall; Mata came at them with a four-foot wooden stick.
Bosques told India-West that the stick could more accurately be described as a 2 x 4 piece of wood from a construction site.
“Holding the stick in a threatening manner, the man commented on the victims’ ethnicity and stated something similar to, “you are not allowed to be here,” said the police statement. Mata called the two “Muslims,” according to Bosques.
He then fled on a bike. One of the two called police while both tried to follow Mata in their car. The suspect stopped his bike and came at the car, brandishing the large piece of wood.
“He swung it at the car, and would have caused some serious damage if he had hit it,” Bosques told India-West. The victim accelerated his car to avoid being hit.
As officers arrived at the scene, a third man — wearing a Muslim ‘topi’ and sporting a long, white beard — told police he had been talking on his cell phone when “he suddenly noticed an unidentified object strike/brush against his upper body,” according to the police statement.
The third victim said he became scared for his safety and ran through the parking lot. He then noticed the other two men attempting to make contact with the suspect.
The victim stated that Mata sounded intoxicated and was shouting bad language.
Mata was on active probation with a search clause for a prior assault with a deadly weapon incident and had several prior arrests for violent behavior.
“We take these matters seriously and I am proud of the swift and thorough investigation conducted by our patrol officers last night,” stated Captain Fred Bobbitt. “We want all Fremont residents to feel safe living in our community.”
